HBO Max Launches New Game of Thrones Podcasts in Europe

HBO Max has officially launched a new wave of Game of Thrones podcasts in Europe, including The Game of Thrones Anniversary Podcast Special, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Podcast, and The Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. These podcasts are part of a larger move to bring more companion pieces around HBO Max's biggest franchises.

The world of Westeros has always been more than what's on screen, as we know fine well. The franchise began from the pen of George R. R. Martin, with his five books providing the launching pad for what officially became the biggest fantasy series in the world.

First came Game of Thrones, then House of the Dragon proved there was still a huge appetite for Targaryen turmoil before A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms brought us to a lower-stakes, slower-paced delight of a story. Now, though, HBO is officially launching the latest outing for the Seven Kingdoms. HBO Max has announced that they're officially launching a new wave of Game of Thrones podcasts in Europe.

Beginning in June, the streaming giant will roll out The Game of Thrones Anniversary Podcast Special, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Podcast, and The Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. It's part of a larger move to bring more companion pieces around HBO Max's biggest franchises. The most immediate project is The Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, which will debut as a video podcast next month to accompany House of the Dragon Season 3.

Alongside the Game of Thrones projects, HBO Max is launching podcasts and companion shows tied to The Last of Us, The Pitt, The Comeback, and Sinners, while Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, hosted by film critic Rhianna Dhillon, officially premiered today





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Game Of Thrones HBO Max Podcasts House Of The Dragon The Last Of Us The Pitt The Comeback Sinners Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast

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