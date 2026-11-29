HBO Max confirms the exact launch schedule for the Harry Potter series on December 25. Get precise start times for PT, ET, GMT, and CET to watch the first season instantly.

Streaming giant HBO Max has officially confirmed the precise broadcast schedule for the premiere of the highly anticipated Harry Potter series. The platform revealed that Season 1 will launch globally on December 25, providing exact local start times across major international time zones for subscribers.

Global Release Schedule Details

According to the official countdown timer displayed within the HBO Max application, the series becomes available at midnight Pacific Time (PT). Subscribers in the Eastern Time Zone (ET) can begin watching at 3 AM on the same day. For international audiences, the broadcast starts at 8 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and 9 AM Central European Time (CET).

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This coordinated rollout ensures that fans worldwide can access the new adaptation simultaneously according to their regional standards. The timing aligns with traditional holiday viewing habits, positioning the event as a significant cultural moment for the streaming service.

Casting and Production Overview

The new adaptation features a fresh ensemble cast led by Dominic McLaughlin in the titular role of Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton portrays Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout takes on the character of Ron Weasley. These three younger actors form the core trio that drives the narrative forward in this reimagining of J.K. Rowling's beloved wizarding world.

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Veteran actors bring depth to the older mentor figures and authority characters. John Lithgow appears as the headmaster Albus Dumbledore, offering a seasoned presence to the magical school. Janet McTeer plays the stern Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu is cast as the complex Potions master Severus Snape.

Supporting Cast and Faculty

The groundskeeper and half-giant Rubeus Hagrid is played by actor Nick Frost, bringing a familiar comedic and dramatic range to the role. Paul Whitehouse joins the cast as the caretaker Argus Filch. Luke Thallon portrays the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell. Warwick Davis returns to the franchise as the small-statured Charms professor Filius Flitwick.

Additional faculty members include Sirine Saba as Herbology professor Pomona Sprout. Bríd Brennan takes on the role of the school nurse and Healer Poppy Pomfrey. This extensive list of casting choices indicates a comprehensive effort to recreate the rich institutional structure of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Impact on Streaming Landscape

Industry observers anticipate that this premiere will mark one of the largest streaming debuts in recent years. The franchise originally began in 1997 with the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. It has since evolved into one of the most lucrative media properties in history, spanning seven books and eight major motion pictures.

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For HBO, bringing this untouchable IP to its platform represents a major strategic acquisition. The studio has a history of adapting epic fantasy, and the addition of Harry Potter solidifies its position in the competitive streaming market. More surprises regarding the plot and character arcs are expected to emerge during the final episodes of the first season, keeping viewers engaged well beyond the premiere.