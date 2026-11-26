HBO Max has revealed its December arrivals, led by the Harry Potter television series on December 25, plus Rocky and Batman films early in the month. Plan your viewing now.

HBO Max has released its list of arrivals for December, and the biggest title on the slate is the highly anticipated Harry Potter television series, which is scheduled to debut on December 25. The streamer's announcement comes as Thanksgiving approaches this week, signaling that December is only a few days away. For viewers who want entertainment that has nothing to do with the Christmas holidays, the lineup offers a wide mix of films and television shows to plan around.

The December schedule is part of a monthly tradition in which streaming services publish their upcoming additions so subscribers can organize their viewing. This month's list also includes special holiday offerings from several platforms. HBO Max, however, has chosen to highlight titles that stand apart from seasonal programming, making it a useful reference for people who prefer films and series that are not tied to the holiday season.

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Harry Potter Series Headlines the HBO Max December Slate

The Harry Potter television series is set to debut on HBO Max on December 25, making it the most prominent arrival on the December schedule. The date falls on Christmas Day, which means the premiere lands during the holiday period when many households have more time for long viewing sessions. The series is one of the most anticipated new arrivals on the platform this season.

Because the premiere is a single fixed date, subscribers who want to watch from the first episode should note December 25 in their calendars. The announcement confirms that the series will arrive during the final weeks of the year, positioning it as the centerpiece of the month for the streamer. Viewers planning their holiday schedules may want to build time around the debut.

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Rocky and Batman Films Open the Month of December

The Rocky franchise and Batman: Knightfall Part 1 both arrive at the start of December, giving subscribers two major film options in the opening days of the month. The Rocky films are a long-running boxing saga, while Batman: Knightfall Part 1 continues the superhero story that the streamer has chosen to bring to its December catalog. Both titles offer action-driven viewing for audiences looking for films rather than holiday-themed content.

Placing these two franchises at the beginning of the month gives viewers a strong start to December before the Harry Potter series arrives later in the month. Subscribers who want to binge a film franchise can use the early-December dates to plan a weekend marathon, while those who prefer serialized storytelling can save their time for the late-December premiere.

How Subscribers Can Plan Their December Viewing

Subscribers can use the HBO Max December arrivals list as a guide for organizing their streaming plans. The key dates are the start of the month, when the Rocky franchise and Batman: Knightfall Part 1 become available, and December 25, when the Harry Potter television series debuts. Mapping these two windows against personal schedules can help viewers avoid missing the titles they care about most.

Readers who want the complete lineup should review the full list published by HBO Max before the month begins, since the streamer has provided additional titles beyond the highlights covered here. Checking the official list directly ensures that viewers have accurate information about each arrival, including any titles that are not mentioned in the summary above.