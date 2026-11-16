HBO Max Buys Channel 4's 'Break Clause' Starring Charly Clive.

HBO Max has bought 'Break Clause', the Channel 4 comedy starring Charly Clive, Samuel Bottomley and Lara Ricote.

British Stars Including Natalie Dormer, Richard Armitage & Susan Wokoma Sign Open Letter Calling For Entertainment Industry To “Acknowledge Role It Plays” In Enabling Bad Behavior British Actor Says He Was “Sexually Humiliated” By David Walliams On Stage As UK Entertainment Industry Reflects On Week Of ReckoningBen and Lil then have to navigate their breakup whilst being stuck in the same apartment, discovering that moving on from your first love is hard enough, but moving out is even harder.stars a wealth of top British comic talent including Bottomley, Ricote and Clive, the latter of whom will be familiar to HBO audiences after playing Katie Russo, daughter of Steve Carell’s Greg Russo, inThe show lands on HBO Max tomorrow.

It will air on Germany’s ZDFneo next year and is sold byExecutive producers are Bray, Mark Freeland, Molly Seymour and Josh Cole for BBC Studios Comedy and Laura Mae Harding for ZDFneo. Olly Cambridge is producer. UK Stars Back Open Letter Calling For Change After Brand & Walliams