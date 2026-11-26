HBO Max launches a 50% off Black Friday sale ending Nov 30 while adding Harry Potter, Rocky, and Alien: Romulus to its library in December 2025.

HBO Max is executing an aggressive content and pricing strategy to capture market share during the holiday season. The streaming giant announced a special Black Friday promotion starting November 23, offering a 50% discount on its Basic with Ads subscription plan. This reduced rate applies for the entire year, provided the user signs up during the specific promotional window that concludes on November 30.

Streaming Discounts and Holiday Content

The core of this promotion involves making the entry-level tier significantly more affordable for new subscribers. The Basic with Ads plan is the primary beneficiary of this price cut, allowing users to access the platform's extensive library for half the standard cost. HBO Max aims to leverage these low barriers to entry to attract viewers ahead of a dense lineup of high-profile releases scheduled for late 2025 and early 2026.

Also read Black Friday Streaming Discounts Offered By Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock & More

Iconic Franchises Join the Platform

Content additions are the other pillar of this strategy, with major franchises arriving simultaneously to drive engagement. On December 1, 2025, the complete Rocky saga becomes available, including all three Creed films, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original 1976 film. This move capitalizes on the enduring popularity of the boxing series starring Sylvester Stallone, which has seen renewed interest through the recent Creed installments featuring Michael B. Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Potter and Alien Arrivals

Another major title arrives later in the month on December 25, 2025. The first-ever Harry Potter television series premieres on Christmas Day, marking a significant expansion of the wizarding world franchise beyond its original film series. Additionally, the horror thriller Alien: Romulus is added to the catalog, joining other recent high-profile acquisitions like Luther and Onslaught. These titles are designed to retain the new subscribers brought in by the Black Friday discount.

DC Animated Film Release Dates

Upcoming releases also include a new animated entry in the DC Universe helmed by Jeff Wamester. Batman: Knightfall Part I is scheduled for release on December 7, 2026, followed by Part 2: Knightquest on December 15, 2026. The third installment is expected to arrive sometime in 2027. This trilogy represents a strategic push into animated R-rated content, differentiating the platform's library from competitors who focus heavily on live-action originals.