HBO Max Binge Guide November 13-15 2026 Top Series

Discover the top HBO Max series to watch November 13-15 2026. The Gilded Age War and City of God deliver gripping drama and legal battles for subscribers.

The streaming landscape on HBO Max shifts significantly this week as three premier series deliver compelling content across diverse genres from late November 2026. Viewers can immerse themselves in lavish period dramas tense legal thrillers and gritty crime narratives with new episodes releasing between November 13 and November 15 2026. This curated selection ensures there is substantive material for every subscriber regardless of whether they prefer historical settings or modern conflicts.

The Gilded Age Dominates Viewership Charts

The Gilded Age stands as the number one most-watched HBO Max series globally as it prepares to release its third episode of season four on Sunday November 15 2026. The series currently holds the top spot on the platform and has earned a near-perfect 95% Rotten Tomatoes score for this latest season. Carrie Coon delivers a magnificent performance as Bertha Russell an ambitious socialite who disrupts the old money status quo in New York society. Bertha has emerged as one of the most influential figures among high society by the end of season three representing a new money class that challenges established traditions. The season continues to feature intense social clashes romantic entanglements and business conflicts supported by exceptional ensemble performances. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season and will continue its run until its finale on December 20 2026.

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War Series Approaches Season Finale

War currently ranks number two on the worldwide viewership chart for HBO Max and features a tense legal battle between Carla Duval and Morgan Henderson. Carla Duval is portrayed by Sienna Miller as a movie star involved in a high profile dispute against Morgan Henderson played by Dominic West a tech billionaire. The series was created by George Kay known for Lupin and Hijack and boasts one of the strongest ensemble casts available on any streaming platform. War reached a new series high on IMDb after episode six and now has only one episode remaining following the drop of episode seven. The first season earned an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score and has already been renewed for a second season which will introduce new storylines and characters. Although the audience score sits at 69% the series remains one of the most popular offerings of the fall season.

City of God Sequel Returns for Final Episodes

City of God: The Fight Rages On season two premiered on HBO Max on Sunday November 8 and serves as a sequel to the acclaimed 2002 film. The series takes place twenty years after the events of the original movie and brings back several cast members to Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The narrative focuses on a community divided between drug traffickers armed militias and law enforcement agencies. Season two consists of six total episodes and is released every Sunday until the finale on December 13. The show earned an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first season and is currently the sixth most-watched series on the platform. The original film holds a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes four Oscar nominations and ranks number twenty-six on IMDb's Top 250 movies of all time list.

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Complete Release Schedule for Late November

Subscribers planning their viewing schedule should note the specific release dates for these top three series to maximize their binge-watching experience. The Gilded Age releases its third episode of season four on Sunday November 15. War drops its seventh and penultimate episode on the same day allowing viewers to catch up before the season conclusion. City of God continues its weekly rollout with subsequent episodes arriving each Sunday leading to the December 13 finale. This structured release pattern ensures a steady stream of content throughout the final weeks of 2026. Each series offers distinct advantages for different audience preferences ranging from historical drama to contemporary legal intrigue.

Streaming Performance and Audience Reception

The performance metrics for these shows highlight their significant impact on the HBO Max platform during the fall of 2026. The Gilded Age leads with a 95% critical score and the number one viewership position globally. War follows closely at number two with strong IMDb ratings and a renewed second season. City of God maintains its relevance as a sequel by securing the sixth spot in viewership despite releasing its second season earlier in November. The diverse ratings across these titles indicate a broad appeal among different demographic groups. The combination of critical acclaim and audience engagement suggests that these series will remain prominent on the platform until their respective conclusions.