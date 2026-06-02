HBO Max Adds New Content in June 2026

HBO Max is adding new content to its catalog throughout June 2026, including some exciting TV shows, both new and returning. The platform is home to titles from Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, the world of DC Comics, and lifestyle and reality TV brands like TLC and HGTV.

HBO Max is adding new content to its catalog throughout June 2026, including some exciting TV shows, both new and returning. The world of streaming has become highly competitive, with many platforms now available and offering diverse content.

A strong and popular competitor is HBO Max, which has stood out for its licensed and original content across various genres since its launch in 2020. In addition to movies and TV shows from HBO and Warner Bros. , HBO Max is home to titles from Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, the world of DC Comics, and lifestyle and reality TV brands like TLC and HGTV.

As mentioned above, HBO Max has also stood out for its original content, especially TV shows, with some of its most notable projects to date being Hacks, The Pitt, It: Welcome to Derry, and Peacemaker, among others. Like most streaming platforms, HBO Max adds new movies and TV shows to its catalog every month, and June 2026 is no exception.

This month will see the return of some of the platform's most popular TV shows, along with the revival of a beloved animated sitcom, and new TV shows from different genres, ensuring that subscribers will find something that fits their taste. Rick and Morty, a highly acclaimed animated sci-fi sitcom, is one of the returning shows.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty follows the title characters through their chaotic interdimensional adventures, traveling across a multiverse with infinite realities, different planets, dimensions, and more. The show has been praised since its debut in 2013 for its concept, creativity, animation, and humor, allowing it to continue for many more seasons. Now, season 9 of Rick and Morty started airing on May 24, and new episodes will arrive weekly throughout June.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is another animated sitcom returning to HBO Max in June 2026. The show is a revival of the popular Cartoon Network animated series Regular Show and reunites the audience with Mordecai and Rigby, best friends and groundskeepers at a local park. The Lost Tapes' adventures are told through VHS tapes found by Pops in the afterlife, allowing the stories to take place at any point in the Regular Show timeline.

The first 10 episodes of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes premiered on Cartoon Network in May 2026 and will now be available to stream on HBO Max on June 8, with the rest of the episodes waiting for an official release date. Proud, a Polish LGBTQ+ drama TV show, is another interesting HBO Original arriving on HBO Max in June 2026.

Created by Karol Klementewicz, Proud follows Filip, a care-free, party-loving, but arrogant young gay man living in Warsaw, who becomes the guardian of his infant niece after his sister passes away. Not only does Filip have to adapt to a quieter and more responsible lifestyle as a parent, but he also has to confront societal prejudices against gay people raising children.

Proud is a look at Poland's LGBTQ+ scene as well as the struggles they go through in a conservative society, while also exploring a complex family story and Filip's personal journey. My Adventures with Superman, an animated superhero TV show based on DC Comics' Superman, is another animated TV show returning to HBO Max in June 2026.

Developed by Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clougher, and Josie Campbell, My Adventures with Superman follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who develop a crush on each other. While Lois is building her career as a star reporter, Clark is building his identity as Superman and exploring his origins. With the help of their friend Jimmy Olsen, Clark and Lois report on the biggest stories and save the day from various villains





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HBO Max Rick And Morty Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Proud My Adventures With Superman

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