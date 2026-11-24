HBO Max expands its fantasy library in December 2026 with Matilda and other classics, preparing the platform for the new Harry Potter series launch next year.

HBO Max is significantly expanding its fantasy and children's content library in December 2026 by adding the beloved 1996 film Matilda to its U.S. platform. This strategic release coincides with the film's 30th anniversary, which was celebrated in August 2026, and aligns with the broader network efforts to capture family audiences ahead of major franchise launches. American viewers can now access the Mara Wilson-starring classic on the same service as international audiences, who have already had the title available.

The decision to bring Matilda to HBO Max follows a period where U.S. fans could only stream the movie on The Roku Channel. The film previously demonstrated strong engagement metrics when it reached number four on the platform's global Top 10 movie charts during a trial availability. It briefly dipped to number ten, trailing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, before falling off the charts entirely, signaling high demand for permanent access on the primary HBO Max service.

Also read Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Streaming Date HBO Max December 2026

HBO Max has released a comprehensive list of movies and television shows arriving in its library throughout December 2026. In addition to Matilda, the roster includes a curated selection of adventure and fantasy titles such as The Neverending Story, Paddington, The Goonies, The Iron Giant, and Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters. This collection highlights a deliberate push toward children's fantasy programming designed to sustain engagement through the holiday season.

This content expansion serves as a foundational block for the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot series, which is also scheduled for release in December 2026. This event marks the first return to the Wizarding World for viewers since the conclusion of the original film saga in 2011, or since Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022. The addition of standalone hits like Matilda creates a cohesive environment for fantasy enthusiasts before the main reboot series debuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matilda remains a culturally significant title, featuring Mara Wilson as a gifted six-year-old girl who uses her telekinetic powers to cope with neglectful parents and a tyrannical headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull. The film boasts a star-studded cast and has maintained critical acclaim over the decades, earning a 90% Certified Fresh Critics Score and a 73% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its box office performance of over $47 million globally underscores its enduring appeal across multiple generations.

The timing of these additions is strategically calculated to leverage the current interest in fantasy genres. Collider reports that this lineup is part of a broader effort to capture the fantasy audience by offering a diverse range of worlds. From the ancient kingdoms of Middle-earth to the pirate-infested seas of One Piece, the platform is positioning itself as a hub for immersive storytelling, even if some specific titles are not yet on HBO Max.

Viewers looking for holiday entertainment will find a curated list of beloved films that allow them to access classics without switching services. The inclusion of Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters adds to the already established presence of that franchise, while The Goonies and The Iron Giant offer nostalgic adventure options for older demographics. This variety ensures that there are appropriate choices for both young children and young adults.

The success of these titles on alternative platforms confirms strong consumer demand for high-quality family content. The studio is likely monitoring viewership numbers closely to plan future acquisitions and content strategies. The focus on children's fantasy suggests a long-term commitment to this genre, ensuring that audiences have ample options to explore before the main Harry Potter event begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Harry Potter reboot on the horizon, HBO is positioning itself as the premier destination for magical storytelling. The strategy ensures that audiences have a robust library of related content to enjoy, creating a competitive advantage in the streaming market. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for December to access this new wave of content and join the renewed interest in classic fantasy literature adaptations.

The integration of Matilda into the HBO Max library represents a significant move in the ongoing streaming wars. By securing popular titles that have already proven their worth on other platforms, HBO Max enhances its value proposition for subscribers. This approach not only attracts new users but also retains existing ones by providing a rich, diverse, and engaging content ecosystem.