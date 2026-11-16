HBO Harry Potter Series to Explore Hogwarts Traditions and History

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series can dig deeper into Hogwarts' houses, curriculum, and magical residents than the original films did, restoring book details.

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series has a major advantage over the original films: it has far more time to explore Hogwarts. Collider reports that the series can move beyond the school's role as a backdrop for Harry's adventures and present Hogwarts as an established institution with its own curriculum, residents, and history.

The films had to prioritize the main storyline, so many details about the school's history, traditions, and everyday life were cut from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. HBO has already offered glimpses of how the series will restore material from the books, including changes to Hogwarts' iconography.

Also read HBO Releases Surprise 'Harry Potter' Clip Of Hogwarts Banquet

Hogwarts Traditions and House Identity Return

HBO's Harry Potter series will restore book-accurate house symbols, including Ravenclaw's eagle mascot and its blue and bronze colors. These details matter because the four houses are central to Hogwarts' identity and help establish the school's history.

The books also include customs that the films had little time to explore. When new students arrive, the Sorting Hat performs lengthy songs describing the houses and their histories. The books additionally establish house points, common rooms, and dormitories as important parts of everyday school life.

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Many international viewers, particularly those unfamiliar with the British school system, may have seen these details as magical inventions unique to Hogwarts. In reality, the school is modeled in part on traditional British private schools. The HBO series can make that connection clearer, presenting Hogwarts as a prestigious boarding school with traditions comparable to those of Eton or Wycombe Abbey.

Curriculum and Teachers Get Wider Screen Time

The episodic format gives the HBO Harry Potter series room to show a much wider range of classes than the films did. The films showed a relatively small number of lessons, focusing mainly on those that contributed to the main storyline.

Audiences saw Professor Flitwick, played by Warwick Davis, in two very different costumes, along with Snape's Potions lessons played by Alan Rickman. The films also included just one flying lesson with Madam Hooch, played by Zoe Wanamaker, which introduced Harry and the audience to Quidditch. The books, however, feature far more subjects, teachers, and magical skills.

One omitted teacher who appears to be receiving more attention in the HBO adaptation is History of Magic Professor Binns, played by Richard Durden. According to the source, Professor Binns died while sitting at his desk without realizing it, and he continued teaching as a ghost. Most students consider his lessons boring, yet his subject provides important background on the wizarding world's past and makes Hogwarts feel like a real school.

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Ghosts and Peeves Bring Hogwarts Residents to Life

HBO's Harry Potter series will introduce more of Hogwarts' magical residents, including ghosts and a poltergeist who were omitted or only mentioned in passing in the films. The films featured Nearly Headless Nick, and Kelly Macdonald played the Grey Lady, but several other house ghosts were left out.

According to Variety, the series will feature the Bloody Baron, Slytherin's house ghost, and the Fat Friar, who represents Hufflepuff. Andrew Brooke and Daniel Fearn will play these roles respectively. These characters help show who continues to inhabit the castle outside of term time.

Peeves the poltergeist was one of the most significant supernatural omissions from the films. Unlike the ghosts, Peeves has a physical form and spends his time causing trouble by dropping heavy objects, smashing items, and disrupting lessons. British comedian Rik Mayall filmed scenes as the character, but those scenes were cut during editing. The HBO adaptation will bring Peeves to life, with comedian Peter Serafinowicz cast in the role.