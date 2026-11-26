Robbie Frost reveals that HBO is building a massive, growing Forbidden Forest set for the Harry Potter TV reboot. The physical location is designed to last for 10 years to support the long-form series adaptation of the book series.

HBO is launching a significant initiative to bring the Wizarding World to television, aiming to deliver a comprehensive adaptation of the book series through a long-form format. The network is investing heavily in this reboot to ensure viewers experience the full depth of the source material, including expanded character arcs and lore.

Robbie Frost Discusses Hogwarts Set Experience

Robbie Frost, who is set to portray Hagrid, described walking onto the production set as one of the most impressive experiences of his career. As the groundskeeper at Hogwarts and a surrogate uncle figure to Harry, Hagrid serves as the primary introduction to the magical world for the protagonist. Frost highlighted the scale and detail of the production design during recent interviews regarding his role in the upcoming series.

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Forbidden Forest Details and Unicorn Plot

The narrative foundation for the first season draws directly from the events in the Forbidden Forest outside Hogwarts. In this pivotal scene, Harry and his friends discover Voldemort hunting and killing a unicorn to drink its blood, a desperate act the evil wizard uses to preserve his fading life. The characters nearly uncover the identity of the secret disciple operating inside Hogwarts during this confrontation.

Production Scale of the Physical Set

HBO has constructed a massive physical recreation of the Forbidden Forest that serves as a central location for the show. Frost explained that this specific area of the set is designed to remain for 10 years, ensuring consistency across the production timeline. The location includes natural features such as a stream and hills to enhance the realism of the environment.

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Living Set Growing Over Seven Seasons

The production team refers to the location as a living set because the environment grows as filming progresses. Frost noted that the set is intended to support the series for seven seasons, allowing the landscape to evolve naturally alongside the storyline. This approach ensures that the physical backdrop remains dynamic rather than static throughout the long-running project.

Frost Reflects on Shooting Schedule

Frost shared that he spent two weeks shooting scenes involving the hunt for the unicorn within this extensive forest location. He expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of encountering the character of Voldemort during the filming process. The actor described the entire portion of the shoot as a fantastic experience due to the immersive nature of the constructed environment.