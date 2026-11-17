The first full clip from the HBO Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone reboot has divided viewers, with some praising the whimsy while others criticize the visuals as underwhelming and AI-generated ahead of the December 25 release.

Viewers have expressed mixed reactions to the first full clip from the upcoming HBO reboot of " Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," which was released this week. The ninety-second scene, set to debut on the series scheduled for December 25, captures the Hogwarts students attending the start-of-term feast in the Great Hall. While some fans embraced the whimsical tone, others criticized the production quality, with many taking to social media to voice their disappointment.

The Hogwarts Feast Scene Details

The clip begins after the first-year students have been sorted into Gryffindor, Hufflepaw, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Once seated in the Great Hall, the students chant "Dumbledore! Dumbledore!" while beating their hands against the empty tables. Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by John Lithgow, appears and laughs before clicking his fingers to summon an extravagant banquet. The table fills with roast beef, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, and chicken wings, with new arrivals Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, delighting in a chicken wing before the food magically vanishes and is replaced by desserts like meringues and eclairs.

Also read HBO Drops First Clip of Harry Potter Reboot With John Lithgow

During the feast, Harry asks Dumbledore if he is "a bit mad," prompting his new friend Ron Weasley, played by Alastair Stout, to reply that the headmaster is "totally off his rocker." Later, Dumbledore turns to Minerva McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer, asking if she is pleased that Harry is in her house, Gryffindor. McGonagall admits he is the "spit of James," while Dumbledore notes that his nature is entirely his own. The scene also features Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, rounding out the trio of new leads.

Fan Reactions to Visuals and Casting

A significant portion of the audience reacted negatively to the clip, with many claiming the visuals appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence. Critics on social media platform X described the show as a "cheap rip off" and questioned the budget, with one user noting that the CGI in the 2001 film looked superior. Another viewer pointed to the "uncanny resemblance to the original" and the "soullessness of the VFX and animations" as evidence of AI involvement, labeling the content as "recycled human slop." Some fans vowed to boycott the series, citing an underwhelming presentation that failed to capture the magic they remembered from the books.

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Conversely, other viewers expressed strong excitement for the reboot. Supporters praised the "whimsical quirky style," the music, and the acting, with one user stating that the makers had "cooked" after initial skepticism from the trailer. Another fan highlighted the scene as a lovely treat for Christmas Day, noting that the students enjoying the feast whetted their appetite for the eight-part revival. These positive reactions suggest that while the visuals may not satisfy all critics, the atmosphere and casting choices are resonating with a segment of the audience.

Production Context and Future Outlook

The HBO series has already drawn attention from original cast members, with Daniel Radcliffe recently indicating he has no plans to watch the new adaptation. This comment adds to the tension surrounding the reboot, as fans weigh nostalgia against the changes brought by a new production team. The upcoming show aims to revisit the story of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger with a fresh cast and a more serialized format than the previous films.

As the December 25 release date approaches, the debate over the quality and direction of the HBO reboot continues. Fans remain divided, with some embracing the new interpretation while others remain critical of the visual style. The full series will determine whether the initial impressions hold or if the storytelling and character development win over the skeptical majority.