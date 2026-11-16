HBO unveils full marketing for the Harry Potter reboot with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, premiering at Christmas alongside a new cast.

HBO is accelerating its promotional rollout for the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot series as the production inches closer to its scheduled Christmas premiere. The studio has officially released a comprehensive set of promotional posters featuring the young ensemble cast, signaling the end of the waiting period for global audiences who have tracked the casting announcements over recent months.

New Young Cast Members Revealed

Dominic McLaughlin takes on the titular role of Harry Potter, starring alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. These three young actors form the central triangle of the narrative, anchoring the story as they begin their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The promotional material highlights their characters' early dynamics and the foundational friendships that drive the original narrative.

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The cast expansion includes Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Harry's primary rival from Slytherin House, establishing the early tensions between the rival houses. Rory Wilmot portrays Neville Longbottom, a shy first-year Gryffindor student who struggles with magic and serves as a peer to Harry. Alessia Leoni is cast as Parvati Patil, a Gryffindor student who is also a twin, adding depth to the classroom scenes.

Leo Earley joins the ensemble as Seamus Finnigan, another first-year student described as friendly with Harry. These younger actors were selected from characters who were familiar to readers of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, with many previously appearing only briefly or not at all in prior film adaptations. Their roles are expected to expand significantly as the series progresses through the years at Hogwarts.

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Supporting Cast and Established Stars

The reboot features a robust lineup of established actors in pivotal supporting roles. Janet McTeer steps into the role of Minerva McGonagall, bringing authority to the Head of Gryffindor House. Paapa Essiedu portrays Severus Snape, the complex Potions Master, while Nick Frost plays the gentle giant Rubeus Hagrid. These casting choices suggest a blend of classic interpretation and fresh perspective for the mentor figures.

The Weasley family is represented by Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley and Gabriel Harland as George Weasley. Ruari Spooner takes on the role of Percy Weasley, the eldest brother with a strong adherence to rules. The Dursley family dynamic is maintained with Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley. Paul Whitehouse appears as Argus Filch, the caretaker of Hogwarts who has a deep disdain for students.

Villains and authority figures are also populated with recognizable talent. Johnny Flynn plays Lucius Malfoy, Draco's father, establishing the dark wizard lineage early in the series. Bertie Carvel portrays Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, while Luke Thallon takes on the role of Quirinus Quirrell, the timid Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. Katherine Parkinson is cast as Molly Weasley, the matriarch of the Weasley family, providing emotional grounding for the story.

Amos Kitson appears as Dudley Dursley, Harry's cousin, rounding out the family unit that Harry leaves behind. The casting list indicates that many other characters are either already confirmed or are currently being added to the production. This extensive ensemble ensures that the rich world-building of the J.K. Rowling universe is maintained across multiple seasons as the characters ascend through the grades.

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Future Narrative Arcs and Schedule

The selection of actors for Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy hints at the significant character development to come. Both characters are expected to have much larger arcs as they navigate the moral complexities of the war against dark wizards and Voldemort. Their decisions about where they stand in the conflict will be central to the narrative progression beyond the first year.

HBO has positioned the Christmas premiere as a major cultural event, leveraging the global fanbase built over two decades of film adaptations. The marketing campaign aims to bridge the gap between skeptics and long-time fans by emphasizing the fidelity to the source material while introducing new faces to the franchise. The detailed promotional posters serve as a visual confirmation of the studio's commitment to the project's scope and scale.