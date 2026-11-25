LEGO unveils new sets for HBO's Harry Potter series including Gryffindor Common Room and Privet Drive. Learn about the January 2027 release dates and character details.

LEGO has officially unveiled a new collection based on HBO's upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The initial lineup features four distinct building sets that highlight iconic locations from the first book in the series. These new reveals provide fans with detailed looks at the Wizarding World before the television series premieres.

Gryffindor Common Room LEGO Set Features

The Gryffindor Common Room LEGO set offers the first detailed glimpse of the house's headquarters through the adaptation's design. One standout feature is the inclusion of a LEGO version of the Fat Lady, the portrait that guards the entrance to Gryffindor's Common Room. This character design is based directly on the book's description, offering fans an early indicator of how closely the series will adhere to the source material.

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The build allows for a closer inspection of the room's interior, featuring a fireplace, seating areas, and upper-level balconies. The structure can be rotated to reveal different parts of the room, including the boys' and girls' dormitories. This interactive element ensures that collectors can explore the full layout of the space from multiple angles.

The set includes several minifigures that represent key characters from the story. Fans will find minifigures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown included in the box. These figures allow for recreation of various scenes set within the Gryffindor tower.

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Privet Drive and Hogwarts Express Sets Revealed

Two other sets in the collection recreate iconic locations from the first book, providing a comprehensive view of the series' setting. The Privet Drive set features the Dursley family home, their car, and minifigures of Harry, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley, and Dudley Dursley. This set captures the mundane world that Harry leaves behind at the start of his journey.

The Hogwarts Express set recreates the iconic train and Platform 9¾, giving fans another familiar location from the first book. This set represents one of the most memorable transitions in the narrative, as students board the train to begin their school year. The inclusion of these specific locations helps bridge the gap between the books and the upcoming television series.

Release Dates and Pre-Order Information

All three LEGO sets are scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027. This release window is strategically timed to coincide with the end of the holiday season and the start of the new year. Collectors can pre-order the sets before the official release date to ensure they secure their copies.

The sets will be available after the HBO series premieres on December 25, 2026. This timing allows the television show to build anticipation and provide visual context for the LEGO designs. Fans who follow the series closely will be able to compare the show's aesthetic with the LEGO interpretations immediately.

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Connection Between Source Material and Adaptation

The release of these sets serves as a significant marketing tool for the HBO adaptation. By highlighting specific details like the Fat Lady and the common room layout, the sets emphasize the show's commitment to the book's original descriptions. This approach reassures fans that the series will respect the foundational elements of the Wizarding World.

The decision to release the sets after the series premiere ensures that the visual language of the show is established. This allows the LEGO designs to complement the on-screen visuals rather than competing with them. The integration of popular locations into toy form continues the legacy of Harry Potter merchandise that has captivated generations of fans.