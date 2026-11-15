HBO Drops First Clip of Harry Potter Reboot With John Lithgow

HBO released the first full clip of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone reboot, featuring John Lithgow and Dominic McLaughlin. The series premieres December 25.

HBO has released the first full clip from the upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone reboot, providing viewers with their first look at the Hogwarts banquet scene. The surprise ninety-second preview showcases the new cast interpreting the iconic start-of-term feast, which is scheduled to air on December 25.

New Cast Depicts Hogwarts Feast Scene

The clip opens with new students sitting in The Great Hall after being sorted into Gryffindor, Hufflepaw, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. The students chant 'Dumbledore! Dumbledore!' while hitting their hands on the empty tables before the headmaster is seen laughing. Harry Potter, played by Dominic McLaughlin, asks Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by John Lithgow, if the headmaster is 'a bit mad'. Ron Weasley, played by Alastair Stout, replies that he is 'totally off his rocker'.

Also read HBO Harry Potter Series Boosts Neville Longbottom Role to Strengthen Harry's Chosen One Status

Dumbledore clicks his fingers, causing an extravagant banquet to appear with an endless supply of roast beef, yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, and chicken wings. Harry tucks into a chicken wing and looks delighted by the taste before going in for a second. As he reaches to the centre of the table, the food magically disappears. He looks disappointed but the plates are quickly replaced by a delicious array of desserts including meringues, eclairs, profiteroles, trifle, donuts, and various pies and cakes.

Dumbledore and McGonagall Discuss Harry

Sat at the top table, the headmaster turns to Minerva McGonagall, played by Janet McTeer, to ask whether she is pleased that Harry is in her house. He enquires 'The cat that got the cream?' and admits it is uncanny how much he resembles James. McGonagall responds that he is the spit of James and that looks can be deceiving. Dumbledore adds that Harry's nature is entirely his own. The scene also features Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

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Original Star Daniel Radcliffe Comments

The new sneak peek comes after Daniel Radcliffe took a swipe at the upcoming spin-off as he said he has no plans to watch it. The actor, aged 37, found fame aged 11 as he played the titular boy wizard from 2001 to 2011 in the eight films. He spoke alongside Rupert Grint, aged 38, and Emma Watson, aged 36, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Daniel said he has 'been in a lot of Harry Potter already' and has a list of other shows to watch before the HBO remake.

Radcliffe Urges Fans To Avoid Pressure

Speaking to Associated Press, he said he does not know if he will watch the series as he has not seen classics like Breaking Bad or Mad Men. He explained that while he, Rupert, and Emma had not had a ton of communication about the show specifically, they were all experiencing the same feelings of nostalgia and protectiveness towards the new young cast. Daniel recently begged Harry Potter fans not to put pressure on the child actors by making comparisons.

Support For New Cast Members

The actor said he does not want to be a 'weird spectral phantom' in the children's lives. Daniel said he is sure 'Dominic is going to be better than me' and urged fans to let the new stars 'get on with it'. Speaking to Screen Rant, he added that getting famous when young is almost easier because the weird things about fame are intertwined with life. He wants to let them get on with it as a new thing and a different thing.