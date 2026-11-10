HBO Announces Return of Danny McBride Anthology It's Florida Man

HBO confirms the third season of Danny McBride's anthology series It's Florida Man premieres on December 4. Viewers can expect outrageous humor and wild antics in the new episodes.

HBO has officially announced that the return of Danny McBride's hit comedy anthology, It's Florida Man, is scheduled to bring sunshine and chaos back to premium television next month. The network confirmed that brand-new episodes will begin dropping for audiences to enjoy starting in early December.

December 4 Premiere Date Confirmed

The third season of the anthology series It's Florida Man will premiere on Friday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This specific broadcast time applies to both Eastern and Pacific Time zones, ensuring viewers across the United States can tune in simultaneously for the debut of the new content.

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In addition to the linear television broadcast, the new episodes will be available for streaming on HBO Max. This dual-release strategy allows subscribers to access the show through the digital platform immediately following or during the initial airing, catering to different viewing preferences among the fanbase.

Danny McBride's Longstanding HBO Partnership

Danny McBride has established a longstanding collaboration with HBO, having co-created and starred in several successful comedy series for the premium cable channel over the years. His previous credits include Eastbound & Down which ran from 2009 to 2013, Vice Principals which aired from 2016 to 2017, and The Righteous Gemstones which concluded its run in 2025 after starting in 2019.

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Beyond his work as a creator and actor, McBride serves as an executive producer on the current iteration of It's Florida Man. This role highlights his continued influence on the creative direction and production quality of the anthology format, which explores various outlandish scenarios set within the state.

Trailers Showcase Wild Antics and Humor

A new trailer for the upcoming episodes has been released by the studio, offering a glimpse of the wild antics and outrageous humor that fans have come to expect from this project. The promotional material emphasizes the chaotic energy and comedic tone that defines the series, setting expectations for the narrative style of the new season.

This announcement follows McBride's history of appearing in popular comedy films such as Hot Rod in 2007, Pineapple Express in 2008, Tropic Thunder in 2008, and This Is the End in 2013. These cinematic roles have contributed to his reputation as a versatile talent capable of delivering high-energy performances across different media formats.

Production Details and Creative Vision

Danny McBride was born on December 29, 1976 in Statesboro, Georgia, USA. He stands at five feet 10 inches tall and works as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. His diverse skill set allows him to shape the storytelling process from multiple angles, ensuring consistency in the comedic voice of his projects.

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Notable projects outside of his HBO collaborations include Alien: Covenant and Your Highness. These additional credits demonstrate the breadth of his career and his ability to navigate between genre film and serialized television comedy, bringing a unique perspective to the development of It's Florida Man season three.