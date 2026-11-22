HBO and HBO Max will premiere My Favorite Murder, a four-part documentary series starring Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, beginning December 3, 2026.

HBO is expanding its footprint in the booming true crime genre with the announcement of a new documentary series titled My Favorite Murder. The project will adapt the massively popular podcast of the same name, bringing hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark to television screens. This major media partnership marks a significant step for the hosts as they transition their conversational format from audio to a visual narrative.

Premiere Date and Broadcast Schedule

The four-part series is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM PT. Viewers can watch the episodes on both the HBO cable network and the HBO Max streaming platform. New installments will air weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the final episode on December 24, 2026. This release schedule allows the network to build anticipation for each city-specific installment throughout the holiday season.

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Production Team and Creative Roles

Kilgariff and Hardstark serve as creators, hosts, writers, and executive producers for the HBO adaptation. Alison Agosti and Page Hurwitz are credited as writers for the series, with Hurwitz also taking on the role of showrunner and executive producer. Sandra Restrepo directed the first, second, and fourth episodes, while Lenn Goodside directed the third installment. Additional executive producers contributing to the project include Vikki Ernst-Chang, John Foy, Liz Garbus, Tommy Coriale, Katie King, Dan Cogan, and Jon Bardin.

Chicago Episode and Prohibition Era Stories

The documentary series begins in Chicago, where Kilgariff and Hardstark will perform live at the Chicago Theatre for the debut episode. This first chapter investigates the murders of a local hairstylist and a cosmetic surgeon. The hosts also delve into the history of Alice Clement, a detective who operated in Chicago during the Prohibition era. This opening episode sets the tone for the series by blending local criminal cases with historical investigations.

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California Installment and Sinatra Kidnapping

The second episode moves to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. During this performance, the duo revisits a 1980s insurance incident involving a business called Just Sweats. They also discuss the infamous 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr., the son of the iconic musician. This episode highlights the hosts' ability to weave together disparate criminal events and celebrity stories into a cohesive narrative.

Boston Episode and Disappearances

The third installment takes the series to Boston, filmed at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. This episode examines the mysterious 1961 disappearance of Joan Risch, whose fate remains unknown to this very day. Kilgariff and Hardstark also discuss the Blizzard of 1978, a severe winter storm that left residents facing dangerous circumstances. The episode blends natural disaster history with unsolved criminal mysteries to create a multifaceted view of Boston's past.

Brooklyn Finale and Bee Investigation

The final episode will take place at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, concluding the four-part journey. This last chapter features the murder of Scarsdale diet doctor Herman Tarnower. The hosts also discuss a strange event involving red bees that led investigators to a maraschino cherry warehouse. This bizarre detail exemplifies the unique blend of true crime and quirky history that defines the My Favorite Murder brand.