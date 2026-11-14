HBCU Football Week 11: Championship Scores, Separation Saturday's How to Watch, and TV/Streaming Schedule

The CIAA and SIAC crown champions Saturday, while North Carolina Central faces SC State in a MEAC first-place showdown and teams battle for SWAC division leads.

football season features 20 games from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 14, including two conference championship games and critical matchups in the Two games are already final, leaving 18 scheduled for Saturday.

There are no HBCU games on Sunday in this schedule. Kentucky State travels to Benedict for the SIAC Championship at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU, the only HBCU game of the week scheduled for a national linear television network. Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union meet for the CIAA Championship at 3 p.m. ET at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

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Meanwhile, North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State in a matchup of undefeated MEAC teams. Both are 3-0 in conference play, and the winner will take sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the regular season. The SWAC West remains a three-team race. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State enter Saturday tied at 4-2 in conference play.

Jackson State leads the SWAC East race.1. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State: MEAC First-Place ShowdownRecords: South Carolina State , North Carolina Central This is the biggest MEAC game of Week 11. Both teams enter undefeated in conference play at 3-0, with the winner taking sole possession of first place. The eventual MEAC champion earns the conference's berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12 in Atlanta.

South Carolina State survived Howard 35-28 in Week 10 when Ricorian Brown scored the winning touchdown with 17 seconds remaining. North Carolina Central staged its own dramatic finish, defeating Norfolk State 29-28 on a touchdown with 27 seconds left. Both teams escaped with victories, setting up a showdown that could determine the MEAC championship race.

Records: Jackson State , Alabama State Jackson State controls its position in the SWAC East race following Alabama A&M's Week 10 loss to Prairie View A&M. The Tigers enter Saturday ranked third in the HBCU Legends BC+ Division I power ratings, while Alabama State holds the No. 5 position. A key storyline involves Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, who has been listed as a possible starter despite a wrist injury.

Jackson State can strengthen its championship position with a road victory, while Alabama State has an opportunity to disrupt the Tigers' momentum. November 14, 2026 Two of the SIAC's strongest teams meet with a conference championship and NCAA Division II playoff positioning at stake. Benedict hosts the championship after finishing as the conference's top seed. Kentucky State enters seeking its first SIAC football championship.

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Benedict is No. 5 in the HBCU Legends Division II BC+ rankings, followed immediately by Kentucky State at No. 6. The winner claims the SIAC championship before Sunday's NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show.4. 2026 CIAA Championship: Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia UnionDII BC+ Rankings: Virginia Union No. 1, Johnson C. Smith No. 2 The CIAA's two highest-rated teams in the HBCU Legends Division II BC+ model meet for the conference championship.

Virginia Union enters undefeated in CIAA competition at 8-0 and holds the No. 1 position in BC+. Johnson C. Smith is No. 2. The Golden Bulls defeated Virginia Union 45-21 in last year's championship game to capture their first CIAA football title since 1969. The Panthers now have an opportunity to reverse that result while strengthening their NCAA Division II playoff position.

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ETArkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State enter Week 11 tied at 4-2 in conference play. The Golden Lions are fourth in the BC+ Division I rankings, while the Panthers have moved into the No. 8 position after defeating Alabama A&M 31-10 in Week 10. Prairie View has an opportunity to gain a crucial head-to-head advantage, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff can strengthen its position in the race for the SWAC Championship Game.

All kickoff times are Eastern.1 p.m.: Delaware State at Howard | Washington, D.C. | ESPN+1:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at South Carolina State | Orangeburg, S.C. | ESPN+3 p.m.: Jackson State at Alabama State | Montgomery, Ala. | ESPN+3 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Pine Bluff, Ark.

| SWAC TVNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.10:30 a.m.: SIAC Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict | Columbia, S.C.

| ESPNU1 p.m.: Edward Waters at Chowan | Murfreesboro, N.C.1 p.m.: St. Thomas at Florida Memorial | Miami Gardens, Fla. Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide ESPNU: National cable and satellite television network available through participating TV providers and eligible ESPN streaming packages. Carries the SIAC Championship.

ESPN+: ESPN's subscription streaming platform. Week 11 games include North Carolina Central at South Carolina State, Jackson State at Alabama State, Norfolk State at Morgan State, Delaware State at Howard, and Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State. SWAC TV: The Southwestern Athletic Conference's digital streaming network. Carries Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M.CIAA Sports Network: The CIAA's streaming service.

Carries Saturday's conference championship and Friday's inaugural Friday Night Blitz. Fayetteville State rallied from a 21-0 deficit early in the second quarter to defeat Virginia State 31-29 in the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium. John Hernandez-Vargas kicked the winning 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining. Virginia State drove into field-goal range on its final possession, but Ali Abdelkader missed a 29-yard attempt as time expired.

Fayetteville State improved to 8-3 and strengthened its NCAA Division II playoff case. Virginia State fell to 7-4. Southeast Missouri State 33, Tennessee State 14The HBCU Legends BC+ power rating measures opponent-adjusted scoring margin, including a 2.5-point home-field adjustment. Neutral-site games receive no home-field adjustment.

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The rating measures performance relative to a top-five FCS baseline. A rating of zero represents that baseline, meaning a smaller negative value indicates a stronger team. Records and ratings reflect results through Week 10, ending Nov. 7, 2026, and do not incorporate Thursday's or Friday's Week 11 games.

Alabama A&M Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -27.6Previous ranking: 2Arkansas-Pine Bluff Record: 6-3BC+ Rating: -28.9Previous ranking: 4Alcorn State Record: 6-4BC+ Rating: -32.1Previous ranking: 9Prairie View A&M Record: 5-5BC+ Rating: -32.2Previous ranking: 10Virginia Union Record: 9-1BC+ Rating: -30.8Previous ranking: 1Virginia State Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -39.7Previous ranking: 3Benedict Record: 9-1BC+ Rating: -40.5Previous ranking: 5Fayetteville State Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -45.7Previous ranking: 7Edward Waters Record: 6-4BC+ Rating: -46.7Previous ranking: 8Note: The Division II rankings reflect records through Nov. 7. Fayetteville State's Nov. 13 victory over Virginia State is not included in these ratings.

What HBCU football game is on national TV in Week 11? The SIAC Championship between Kentucky State and Benedict airs Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU. It is the week's only HBCU game scheduled for a national linear television network. North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

The MEAC matchup streams on ESPN+. Johnson C. Smith faces Virginia Union at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 14, at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The game streams on the CIAA Sports Network. South Carolina State and North Carolina Central both enter Saturday with 3-0 conference records.

The winner takes sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the regular season. Who leads the SWAC West entering Week 11? Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State are tied at 4-2 in conference play. Prairie View visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Alcorn State travels to Southern.

The NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.

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