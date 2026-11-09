HBCU Football Week 10 SMQB: Prairie View Stuns No. 1 Alabama A&M, MEAC Thriller, Races Tighten

HOUSTON — Week 11 of the Sunday Morning Quarterback, brought to you by HBCU+, will spotlight HBCU football as another No. 1-ranked team falls to a strong defens

HBCU Football Week 10 SMQB: Prairie View A&M Stuns Alabama A&M, MEAC Thriller, SWAC Championship Races Tighten | HBCU LEGENDS— Week 11 of the Sunday Morning Quarterback, brought to you by HBCU+, will spotlight HBCU football as another No. 1-ranked team falls to a strong defensive effort.

Tremaine Jackson sat down at the press conference table inside the Athletics Administration Building at Panther Stadium Saturday night and opened with two words. A commanding victory spoke loudly on Blackshear Field for Prairie View A&M as they defeated Alabama A&M 31-10 on Senior Day.

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Jackson’s defensive secondary shut down one of the most prolific passing offenses in FCS, holding Cornelious “Quad” Brown IV to 124 yards through the air, and turned the SWAC West into a three-way tie with two weeks to play. Elsewhere, N.C.

Central won a game in a dramatic twist against Norfolk State while trailing for 59 minutes; South Carolina State won at Howard with 17 seconds left; Jackson State moved into the top spot of the SWAC East, and Virginia Union finished an unbeaten CIAA regular season for the second year in a row. Nov. 7, 2026; Prairie View A&M defeated Alabama A&M, 31-10, at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

| Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends on SIAlabama A&M came to Prairie View, Texas, at 7-2 and 4-1 in the SWAC, a week after winning the Magic City Classic for the first time since 2021. Jackson knew how that game had looked from his couch during the Panthers’ bye week.

“We were hoping to catch them in relief syndrome because they had such an emotional win last week,” Jackson said. “We were off, so we got a chance to get a little extra. ” The extra showed. Prairie View outgained the Bulldogs 437-231, converted 10 of 16 third downs and held the ball for 34:26.

Tevin Carter completed 25 of 35 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Damien McDaniel caught eight passes for 155 yards, and the Panthers ran for 145 yards against a defense Jackson said kept eight men in the box. The defense was the story. Cornelious Brown IV, one of the SWAC’s most prolific passers, finished 16 of 32 for 124 yards with two interceptions, one each by Damani Maxson and Eric Zachery.

Jaylan Bean, who Jackson noted had 10 catches and four touchdowns three weeks earlier, caught three of 10 targets.

“I thought our corner play was elite tonight,” Jackson said. “They walked down in their face. They put these hands in their life, and … everybody cool till somebody punch you in your chest. And that’s what happened tonight.

” Alabama A&M was short-handed at receiver. Sam Shade said the Bulldogs played without Jarel Williams, their leading receiver, and two other wideouts. He did not lean on it.

“We just didn’t have enough juice for some reason today,” Shade told HBCU Legends. “We didn’t have that juice and they did. And, you know, congratulations to them. Coach Jackson’s team, they did a great job today in all phases, offense, defense, special teams.

” Asked what Prairie View did to slow the Bulldogs’ passing game, Shade gave the credit away again.

“They’ve got a tough defense regardless,” he said. “They’re really good in limiting what you do in the passing game. ” Nov. 7, 2026; Offensive coordinator Clifford Fedd and quarterback Tevin Carter reviewing plays that made the adjustments to pull away from Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium. Prairie View A&M won 31-10 against AAMU.

Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU LegendsAlabama A&M’s only touchdown came in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 14-10. Jackson took the blame for it. He said he tried to freeze the Bulldogs on fourth down, and the short field gave them points.

“So the 7 points that they got in the 3rd quarter, that’s on me,” Jackson said. “That’s not on our players or our coaches. ” Then the Panthers scored the next 17. Jackson called it the first time this season his team had been in a tight game, 14-10, and pulled away.

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His explanation: a team that decides it won’t be beaten can’t be beaten, and this one has championship experience.

“When things got tight and we made mistakes, we knew how to dig ourselves out,” he said. Nov. 7, 2026; Coach Tremaine Jackson and the Prairie View A&M Panthers football team were waiting for introductions before their SWAC conference game against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU LegendsI asked Jackson what he told his players on the field after the game. He went straight to the month.

“We remember November around here. Champions are made in November,” he said.

“This collective, they’re following behind and they’re in year 2 of what we call championship program. And championship programs perform at a high level in November. ” He also had a message for the people who rank teams.

“This was 1 versus 5 in whatever poll that somebody’s grandma made up,” Jackson said, adding that he showed his team what was said and written about the Bulldogs’ offense all week. “I need y’all to find something to talk about from Pine Bluff so I can show it to them on Tuesday. ” Prairie View, the defending SWAC champion, is 5-5 and 4-2.

It owns head-to-head wins over Alcorn State and Grambling State and plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

“The word of the week for us was control,” Jackson said. “After today, we remain in control. ” His closing line was the best of the night: “What we found out tonight is 2 dogs, one bone, and we got the bone. ” Michael Vick on the crucial fumble that opened the door for Norfolk State's stunning defeat to North Carolina Central.

Norfolk State led most of the day, and with about two minutes left, it had the ball and the game in its hands. Michael Vick said he called the victory formation. The Spartans ran the ball instead, and Deljay Bailey fumbled.

“All we had to do was just take a knee, kneel the clock out,” Vick said. “I put my headset down, I called victory formation. … I looked up and we was running the ball and then I seen the fumble. ” N.C.

Central’s John Clifford Jr. recovered. Joshua Jones found Mekhi Wall for a 26-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left, N.C. Central’s first lead of the game, and Norfolk State’s 37-yard field goal try with four seconds left missed. Norfolk State had already missed a 25-yarder with 2:24 left.

“People will look at that and that’ll go on as a teaching tape for a lot of teams across the country for years to come,” Vick said. “I hate it had to be us, but I call victory formation. I’m just letting everybody know that. ” Jones threw three touchdown passes, and freshman Gino Addison ran 18 times for 174 yards.

Trei Oliver’s Eagles are 5-5 and 3-0 in the MEAC. Norfolk State is 4-6 and 0-3. Thursday night at Howard, Ricorian Brown ran 15 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns, the winner from 9 yards out with 17 seconds left. Malaqhi Jones caught nine passes for 107 yards.

Chennis Berry’s Bulldogs are 8-2 and 3-0, and their MEAC winning streak is at 13. Jared Lockhart threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another on Senior Day. Jackson State held the Delta Devils to 171 yards. With Alabama A&M’s loss, the Tigers are tied with the Bulldogs at 4-2 and own the head-to-head win from the Gulf Coast Challenge.

Southern University coach Marshall Faulk praised his team’s performance after a dominant 45-17 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Trey Holly ran 16 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns; Southern rushed for 381 yards, and the Jaguars scored 35 straight points after a Bethune-Cookman field goal. Marshall Faulk has found his team’s identity, and he described it Saturday: “It’s not the pretty throw the ball 30 times a game.

You know, it’s a little dirty, a little gritty, you know, getting it out of the mud. ” Southern is 5-5 and 3-3. DaeDae Allen returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, and Demetric Whitlock Jr. caught five passes for 107 yards and a score. Grambling’s Jordan Bride answered with a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Golden Lions held on.

A fight broke out on the field after the game. Grambling coach Mickey Joseph said, “Decisions will be made” after the conference reviews the film. UAPB is 6-3, 4-2. Florida A&M led 14-0.

Alcorn State then outscored the Rattlers 38-6. Jaylon Tolbert threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, three to Malachi Augustus, and the Braves gained 551 yards. Alcorn State is 6-4, 4-2. Texas Southern’s walk-off luck ran out.

Aaron Frye threw a 76-yard touchdown pass, ran 76 yards for another, and finished 13-for-17 for 209 yards, plus 162 rushing yards. He also hit Israel Tate for a 35-yard score. Alabama State piled up 486 yards, blocked a punt and blocked an extra point in a three-point game. Delaware State beat Morgan State 24-14 on Phillip Dunnam’s 38-yard interception return with 2:09 left, staying alive at 2-1 in the MEAC.

Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State 33-14 despite Daylin Lee’s 273 passing yards. Monmouth edged N.C. A&T 21-17, and Elon beat Hampton 24-6. The Panthers held the Trojans to 170 total yards and 16 rushing yards, sacked the Trojans five times, scored a safety, and finished 8-0 in the CIAA for the second straight year.

Elijah Candia had two sacks and three tackles for loss. Virginia Union meets Johnson C. Smith, a 27-14 winner at Livingstone, in the CIAA Championship on Saturday in Durham, N.C. Benedict won a shootout for the SIAC’s top seed and hosts Kentucky State in the SIAC Championship. Kentucky State 34, Morehouse 10.

Juan Gainous threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns, and Darius Cyprian caught passes for 156 yards. Last nights post game wrap up! Great Homecoming. Tuskegee fell 35-27 to Miles College.

Kentucky State vs Benedict for the SIAC Championship 🏈Albany State 49, Fort Valley State 0 in the Fountain City Classic. Albany State led 14-0 after 47 seconds. Elizabeth City State 58, Bluefield State 12, Bowie State 47, Lincoln 21, Fayetteville State 23, Winston-Salem State 17, Miles 35, Tuskegee 27, Allen 31, Edward Waters 28, Savannah State 35, and Virginia-Lynchburg 0 rounded out the weekend.

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* 1. Juan Gainous, QB, Kentucky State: 405 passing yards, 5 TD in a 34-10 win that sent the Thorobreds to the SIAC Championship. * 3. Aaron Frye, QB, Alabama State: 13 of 17, 209 yards, 2 TD; 14 carries, 162 yards, 1 TD.

Touchdowns of 76 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. * 5. Tevin Carter, QB, Prairie View A&M: 25 of 35, 292 yards, 2 TD against the SWAC East co-leader. Jared Lockhart, Jackson State ; Ricorian Brown, South Carolina State ; Gino Addison, N.C.

Central ; Damien McDaniel, Prairie View A&M ; Darius Cyprian, Kentucky State ; Malachi Augustus, Alcorn State ; Daylin Lee, Tennessee State . * 1. Elijah Candia, DL, Virginia Union: 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks in a win that clinched an unbeaten CIAA season. * 3.

Phillip Dunnam, DB, Delaware State: 38-yard interception return for the clinching touchdown against Morgan State. * 4. Jalen Foster, DB, Jackson State: 2 interceptions in a win that moved the Tigers into control of the SWAC East. * Prairie View A&M: Alabama A&M held to 231 total yards and 124 passing yards, two interceptions, 4 of 13 on third down.

* Albany State: Albany State delivered a 49-0 shutout of Fort Valley State in the Fountain City Classic. * DaeDae Allen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Returned a 76-yard punt for a touchdown in a three-point road win. * Alabama State: Blocked a Texas Southern punt and an extra point in a 34-31 win. HBCU FCS players only.

Season totals are ESPN’s FCS statistics through Week 9 plus each player’s Week 10 box-score line. Norfolk State’s Jalyn Daniels entered Week 10 with 686 yards; he rushed for 74 yards against N.C. Central, bringing his season total to 760. Rashon Brown’s figure is his latest available season total.

Whitlock’s total does not include his Week 9 yardage against Bethune-Cookman, which ESPN had not added to its season figures.for Alabama A&M at Prairie View, from an offense led by a quarterback with 2,374 passing yards entering the week. * 5. 13: Consecutive MEAC wins for South Carolina State after its 35-28 win at Howard. * 6. 12.9: Trey Holly’s yards per carry against Bethune-Cookman. He is the first HBCU FCS back to pass 1,200 yards.

* 8. 16: Virginia State’s rushing yards against Virginia Union, which also had five sacks and a safety. * 10. 3: Teams tied at 4-2 in the SWAC West: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State. Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBC+ is HBCU Legends’ power rating. It measures opponent-adjusted scoring margin, credits home teams 2.5 points and neutral sites none, and is expressed in points per game relative to a top-five FCS team. A smaller negative number is better. Records are overall.

Prairie View A&M climbs two spots and gains 3.2 rating points, the largest jump in Division I. Biggest fall: Norfolk State drops four spots to 10th after the late loss to N.C. Central. Virginia Union’s lead over the field grew to 7.3 points, the widest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 at either level. Saturday’s CIAA Championship is the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Division II BC+.

BC+ simulated the remaining SWAC and MEAC schedules 100,000 times. Ties are broken by head-to-head result, then division record. Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State are not eligible for the postseason; their games still count for everyone else. Jackson State holds the tiebreaker, but Alabama A&M holds the easier finish.

The Bulldogs host Texas Southern and visit Mississippi Valley State, and BC+ makes them a big favorite in both. Jackson State has to win at Alabama State and at Alcorn State, games BC+ scores as close to coin flips. If both teams win out, the Tigers go to the title game. Prairie View’s win over the East leader put the Panthers atop the West race.

Saturday in Pine Bluff is close to an elimination game: the winner owns a head-to-head edge, and Prairie View already holds one over Alcorn State. Alcorn State beat UAPB in Memphis, so a three-way tie at 6-2 would come down to division record. N.C. Central at South Carolina State on Saturday is the MEAC championship game in everything but name.

BC+ gives the Bulldogs a 77 percent chance to win it at home. Delaware State’s path: beat Howard and South Carolina State and hope N.C. Central loses once. * Prairie View A&M is the defending champion for a reason.

It is 5-5 and plays like a team that knows the calendar. * Alabama A&M needs its receivers back. Without Jarel Williams, the SWAC’s most explosive passing game had nowhere to go. * Coaching is in the details.

A kneel-down would have beaten N.C. Central. Norfolk State ran the ball instead. * Southern found itself.

Faulk’s “out of the mud” offense has the Jaguars at 3-3 with a pulse in the West. HBCU Football Week 10 Final Scores: Nov. 5-7, 2026* Jackson State 38, Mississippi Valley State 7State: Saturday, Nov. 14, Orangeburg, S.C. Both 3-0. The winner takes the MEAC lead into the final week with the Celebration Bowl in sight.

BC+: South Carolina State 77%. CIAA Championship, Saturday, Durham, N.C. A rematch of last year’s title game, and Division II BC+ No. 1 against No. 2. Edge: VA Union.

Saturday, Baton Rouge, LA. Alcorn State’s West hopes against a Southern team that has found its identity. BC+: Southern 55%. : Kentucky State at Benedict in the SIAC Championship, and Texas Southern at Alabama A&M .

Kyle T. Mosley is the Founder and Managing Editor of HBCU Legends on SI and a voter in the BOXTOROW HBCU football polls. He covers the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC. I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019.

Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts.

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I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: