HBCU Football Week 10: Scores, How to Watch, TV, and Streaming Schedule

Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M, N.C. Central at Norfolk State, and Virginia Union at Virginia State headline Saturday’s HBCU football action.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect-- Week 10 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 25 games across Thursday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 7. The schedule includes 12 Division I matchups and 13 Division II or NAIA contests, with 20 HBCU vs. HBCU games. The week opened Thursday night in Washington, where South Carolina State defeated Howard 35-28 in a thriller televised nationally on ESPNU.

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Freshman running back Ricorian Brown rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, scoring the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining. South Carolina State improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the MEAC. Saturday’s schedule features several important conference matchups, including Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M, North Carolina Central at Norfolk State, Virginia Union at Virginia State, and the Fountain City Classic between Albany State and Fort Valley State.

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State streams on ESPN+, while five SWAC games are scheduled for SWAC TV. Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State is scheduled for HBCU GO. The SWAC TV presentation of Alabama State at Texas Southern is also designated for the SWAC FAST Channel on Prime. Three conference championship races command attention Saturday.

South Carolina State remains unbeaten in MEAC play, North Carolina Central looks to keep pace, and Virginia Union visits Virginia State in a game with major CIAA championship implications. Alabama A&M, meanwhile, seeks to strengthen its position atop the SWAC East. Prairie View A&M host the battle against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7.

| HBCU LegendsSaturday, Nov. 7 | 2 p.m. CT | Prairie View, Texas | SWAC TV Alabama A&M enters Saturday’s matchup with a 7-2 overall record and a 4-1 SWAC mark. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-28 victory over Alabama State in the Magic City Classic. Prairie View A&M is tied with Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff atop the West Division.

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Prairie View A&M coach Tremaine Jackson discussed the challenges of facing the Bulldogs during Monday’s SWAC coaches' media session.

“All you can do is take it week to week and control the situation and do what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “But most definitely, man, they’re a really talented football team. ” The Hill should be buzzing Saturday as two teams with championship aspirations collide at Panther Stadium. Will Alabama A&M continue its march toward the SWAC Championship Game, or will Prairie View A&M protect its home field and strengthen its position in the Western Division race?

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThursday, Nov. 5, ESPNU, Washington. BC+ No. 1 South Carolina State extended its MEAC winning streak to 13 games behind Ricorian Brown’s late touchdown. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. CT, SWAC TV, Prairie View, Texas.

The SWAC East leader visits a Prairie View team fighting for position in the West. Saturday, Nov. 7, noon ET, ESPN+, Norfolk, Va. N.C. Central looks to remain unbeaten in conference play before its Nov. 14 showdown against South Carolina State.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. ET, Petersburg, Va. Virginia Union enters the CIAA regular-season finale unbeaten in conference play at 7-0. Virginia State looks to rebound from a 39-33 overtime loss to Johnson C. Smith. The result will help determine seeding for CIAA Championship Weekend, Nov. 13-14, in Durham, N.C.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Columbus, Ga. Albany State enters following a 21-17 victory against Clark Atlanta, while Fort Valley State looks to rebound from a 35-28 loss to Miles. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. All times are local to the game site. Matchups between HBCUs are identified in bold.

“Not listed” means a broadcast was not confirmed for this guide. Scores are listed once confirmed. The following standings reflect the conference records supplied for the original Week 10 preview, before Thursday’s South Carolina State-Howard result. MEAC: South Carolina State 2-0, North Carolina Central 2-0, Howard 2-2, Delaware State 1-1, Morgan State 0-2, Norfolk State 0-2.

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SWAC West: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-2, Alcorn State 3-2, Prairie View A&M 3-2, Grambling State 2-3, Southern 2-3, Texas Southern 2-3. CIAA: Virginia Union 7-0, Virginia State 6-1, Johnson C. Smith 6-1, Fayetteville State 5-2, Bowie State 4-3. HBCU Legends BC+ power rankings entering Week 10 BC+ is the HBCU Legends predictive football model. Ratings reflect games through Week 9 and measure points per game relative to a top-five FCS team.

A rating closer to zero indicates a stronger team. No. 7: North Carolina Central , -32.8South Carolina State at Howard aired Thursday, Nov. 5, on ESPNU. The Bulldogs defeated the Bison 35-28. The game streams on ESPN+ Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET.

Five SWAC games are scheduled for SWAC TV, including Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State. Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State is scheduled for HBCU GO. CIAA Championship Weekend takes place Nov. 13-14 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C. The third- and fourth-ranked teams play Friday, while the top two meet for the championship Saturday.

No. The MEAC football champion is determined by conference record and earns a berth in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12. Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated. He covers HBCU athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC, as well as the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. His work also appears on BET, MSN, and On SI.

Mosley is a Morehouse College graduate and a voter in the BOXTOROW HBCU football polls. I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.

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