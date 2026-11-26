SWAC and MEAC football players announce transfer plans ahead of the new 2026 NCAA window, impacting programs like Morgan State and Texas Southern.

A significant wave of HBCU football talent from the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, CIAA, and SIAC conferences has signaled intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal as the 2026 college football season approaches its conclusion. This movement includes high-profile athletes such as all-conference performers, a former FCS Freshman All-American quarterback, an 800-yard rusher from the SWAC West, and two former Division II freshman standouts from Livingstone College.

Impact on Morgan State and Texas Southern Programs

Notable departures are expected to reshape the rosters at key institutions, with Morgan State losing all-conference offensive tackle Kelton Sparks and defensive end Donovan Moyer. Texas Southern faces the potential loss of two of its most experienced offensive players, including running back Athean Renfro Jr. and tight end Kordell Rodgers. These announcements reflect the players' stated intentions to transfer rather than their official entry into the NCAA transfer portal, which remains governed by strict institutional deadlines.

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New 2026 NCAA Transfer Window Regulations

Starting with the 2026 cycle, the NCAA eliminated the spring transfer window in favor of a single offseason period for college football. In January 2026, FBS and FCS players were permitted to enter the portal from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16. The Division I Cabinet subsequently approved a condensed 10-day transfer window for FBS and FCS players, which begins on the first business day after Jan. 1. This specific rule applies to Division I HBCU football programs competing in the MEAC and SWAC conferences.

Division II Timeline and Student-Athlete Profiles

Division II institutions followed a different legislative path. In April 2026, the Division II Executive Board adopted new legislation, effective June 1, requiring football players to initiate the transfer process between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. This rule directly covers SIAC and CIAA players. Kelton Sparks, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Virginia Beach, Virginia, joined Morgan State in February 2026 after starting at Morehead State. Donovan Moyer, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman, signed with Morgan State during the 2025 recruiting cycle.

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Quarterback Movement and Offensive Key Players

Adams, who served as Delaware State's starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024, earned FCS Freshman All-American honors in 2023 with over 3,000 passing yards and 600 rushing yards. After sitting out the 2025 season due to a knee injury, Adams competed for the starting role in 2026 under head coach DeSean Jackson. Meanwhile, Athean Renfro Jr. recorded 824 yards and seven touchdowns on 144 carries in 2025, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Kordell Rodgers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end from Houston, led Texas Southern tight ends with 20 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Emerging Talent and Future Competitive Landscape

Other notable figures include Alabama State fullback Cave, a 6-foot-1, 247-pound athlete who helped Clay-Chalkville High School win a state championship, and Mississippi Valley State edge defender Stevens, a versatile player targeting FCS All-American recognition. The collective movement of these athletes underscores the shifting dynamics of HBCU football. Programs across the SWAC, MEAC, and other conferences must now adjust their recruitment strategies to replace these skilled contributors in the upcoming 2026 season.