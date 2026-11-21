Six HBCUs open the NCAA Division II playoffs; Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M can clinch SWAC division titles, and South Carolina State chases an unbeaten MEAC

Grambling State and Southern are idle before they clash in the 52nd Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 28.games will settle most of the conference's division races, while Southern and Jackson will need help through several scenarios.

Our two featured games where the road teams can clinch with victories: Prairie View vs. Alabama State and Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State. Alabama A&M Cornelius Brown IV quarterback celebrates defeating Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAlabama A&M wins the East division with a victory at Mississippi Valley State.

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The Bulldogs can also clinch if Jackson State loses at Alcorn State. However, Jackson State needs a victory over Alcorn State at the Soul Bowl. Also, if Mississippi Valley State upsets Alabama A&M, the Tigers could take the division. Nov. 7, 2026; Offensive coordinator Clifford Fedd and quarterback Tevin Carter reviewing plays that made the adjustments to pull away from Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium.

Prairie View A&M won 31-10 against AAMU. Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU LegendsA critical game is in Montgomery, Alabama, where Prairie View A&M hopes to win the West by beating Alabama State. Coach Tremaine Jackson has the team focused and the defense humming by limiting Alabama A&M and UAPB high-scoring offenses to 10 points apiece in back-to-back weeks.

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If the Panthers lose, Southern stays alive since it already defeated Prairie View A&M. Still, the Jaguars would need to beat Grambling State in the Bayou Classic and get help from either an Arkansas-Pine Bluff loss at Texas Southern or an Alcorn State win over Jackson State. The SWAC has set its championship game for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 will air the contest.

This year’s HBCU Division I Football Champion will be crowned in Atlanta as the SWAC champion squares off against the reigning MEAC champion, South Carolina State, in theSouth Carolina State clinched its third straight MEAC title and a Celebration Bowl berth with a 38-24 win over North Carolina Central on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs host Coach DeSean Jackson and Delaware State to close out the regular season.

Currently, SC State has won 14 straight conference games, and Chennis Berry is undefeated in the MEAC since his arrival three seasons ago. Winning the game is a priority, but maintaining the health of the Bulldogs' starters is higher. After halftime, Berry will rest most of the starters, giving the Hornets an ideal opportunity to hand South Carolina State a defeat. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs have punched their ticket for Atlanta, and Saturday’s game is a formality.

SIAC champion Benedict is a No. 1 seed and hosts Newberry, while No. 3 Kentucky State hosts Carson-Newman. Central State, Fayetteville State and Edward Waters all play on the road. Edward Waters makes its first NCAA playoff appearance. First-round games start at 1 p.m. local time.

The second round is Saturday, Nov. 28. Prairie View A&M at Alabama StateNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

Florida Classic - Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Soul Bowl - Jackson State at Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb, and the six Division II playoff games. The SWAC Championship is Saturday, Dec. 5, at the home of the division winner with the better conference record. ESPN2 carries the game. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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South Carolina State represents the MEAC against the SWAC champion. Six. Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State, and Edward Waters represent the SIAC. Virginia Union and Fayetteville State represent the CIAA.

Grambling State and Southern meet in the Bayou Classic on Saturday, Nov. 28, in New OrleansI am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates!

Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans , KCOH AM 1230 in Houston , WBOK AM in New Orleans , and 103.7FM "The Game" , College Kickoff Unlimited , Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited .

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