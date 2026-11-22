Brad Reese, grandson of founder HB Reese, accuses Hershey of using cheaper substitutes in Reese's products, citing a family legacy battle and personal health struggles.

Brad Reese, the grandson of HB Reese who invented the original peanut butter cup, has publicly detailed his severe health struggles while continuing his public dispute with Hershey. Reese revealed that he has faced sixteen brushes with death and has been hospitalized in and out of the intensive care unit on a near daily basis during this period.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, the Florida retiree accused Hershey of ruining the taste of products sold under the iconic orange brand. He stated that the company is replacing premium ingredients with cheaper substitutes and killing the goose that is laying their golden eggs.

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Reese emphasized that his crusade is not motivated by financial gain or a desire for a position on the board of directors. He stated that no amount of money would send him packing and that he is not doing this for a paycheck. He added that there is nothing the Hershey company can do to financially hurt him.

The core driver behind Reese's aggressive stance against the confectionery giant is a dramatic deathbed confession made by his father shortly before the man died of a heart attack. Brad Reese recalled that his father expressed regret over selling the company outside the family.

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According to Reese, his father explained that he had double-crossed his own father, Harry Burnett Reese, by selling the business. The elder Reese made his son promise that if he was given his shares, he would never sell them, a vow Brad Reese now views as a duty to correct a past wrong.

Reese's public confrontation with Hershey began on Valentine's Day when he opened a bag of Reese's Mini-Hearts and found the taste repulsing. He described the seasonal treat as inedible and immediately threw the entire lot away. This reaction prompted him to publish a furious open letter to Todd Scott, Hershey's manager of corporate brand and editorial.

In his correspondence, Reese accused the company of marring the Reese's name by replacing real chocolate with compound chocolate. He alleged that the company utilizes vegetable oils instead of cocoa butter and is swapping traditional peanut butter for cheaper peanut-butter-style crèmes.

The controversy has created a rift within the family, with Reese's cousin Becky Hilgers sending him a particularly furious message. Hilgers called his actions a nightmare for the family and the company. She is the daughter of H B Reese's youngest daughter, who was the last of HB Reese's children to die.

Reese's open letter attracted significant support from consumers who insisted they too had noticed a change in the taste of their favorite sweets. One 61-year-old customer noted that he had been told his perception of a taste difference was merely due to changing taste buds.

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The complaints spread rapidly and eventually caught the attention of late-night television host Stephen Colbert. This media attention highlighted the widespread consumer concern regarding the potential changes to the beloved candy products.

Although Reese has never worked for the company, he has spent years proudly defending the family name in his West Palm Beach retirement community. He is known for wearing bright-orange Reese's T-shirts and striking up conversations with strangers about his grandfather's creation.

Reese recalls that when shares were passed on through his family, they came with an envelope containing the secret recipe. This recipe has been a point of pride and protection for the family for generations against those who have tried to knock it off over the years.

Hershey responded to Reese's claims by maintaining that the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups recipe had not changed. The company acknowledged that adjustments had been made to other products across its range but insisted the classic recipe remained untouched.

Reese remains skeptical of the company's statements and continues to scrutinize supermarket shelves for evidence of changes. He believes his grandfather would be proud of his efforts to ensure the family legacy prevails despite his own health challenges.