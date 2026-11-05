Helluva Boss Season 3 Reveals Roo's Direct Influence on Blitzo Ahead of Hazbin Hotel Crossover

Creator Vivienne Medrano confirms the major crossover event between Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss will arrive in the second half of 2027, featuring Root of Evil.

Creator Vivienne Medrano has officially confirmed that the upcoming dark-comedy-dramedy cartoon series Helluva Boss will cross over with its shared-universe sister show, Hazbin Hotel. This major event centers on a team of contract killers trying to keep their freelance murder business afloat in literal actual Hell intersecting with broader discussions of good, evil, redemption, and mythology as Lucifer's daughter tries to run a rehab-style redemption program for damned souls. The announcement reveals that the crossover will not begin until the second half of the season, which is set to release sometime in 2027. However, Medrano made sure to point out that fully voiced and animated cameos from Season 3 Part 1 will appear in the upcoming episodes. The animators and background artists had snuck in a few easter eggs that fans should keep their eyes out for throughout the first batch of episodes.

The release date for the crossover event was determined by production constraints rather than creative planning. It was announced that due to it only being approved after its third season had already recorded the voice lines for its first batch of episodes, the full narrative integration could not occur immediately. This scheduling conflict necessitates that the primary crossover storyline wait until the second half of the season, which is set to release sometime in 2027. This delay ensures that the animation and writing teams can properly integrate the complex lore of both shows without rushing the production quality. Fans waiting for the main event must endure a longer wait, but the initial part of the season will still offer glimpses of the crossover through subtle visual hints rather than direct interaction.

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The most significant addition to the Hellaverse during this crossover era is the character known as the Root of Evil, or Roo. Despite being one of the Hellaverse's most powerful and consequential figures, Roo is not someone we have met in-canon yet in a major role. Roo first appeared as a sketch posted to Vivienne Medrano's Twitter in 2019, of a strange pale woman chained around the torso with bright red eyes, a mad smile and a tangle of teeth, tentacles, eyes, and twisted branchlike appendages sprouting from her mouth. Even though it was initially unclear if her concept had even survived later storyboarding, fans speculated that her shadowy, grinning face and black-and-red tendrils representing Evil in the intro sequence of Hazbin Hotel's 2021 first episode might be Roo.

Fan theories regarding Roo's identity have gained legitimacy over the past two years as more evidence surfaced. The red eyes that dot Hell's surfaces are now understood as a manifestation of her power. Furthermore, the mural on Hell's clock tower depicting a red-eyed, branch-headed monster is thought to be a direct depiction of this mysterious entity. When Hazbin Hotel's first episode, titled Murder Family, premiered in 2020, the mention of an entity known as The Root of Evil by a family of crazed human cannibals who seemed to revere some sort of red eye symbol sparked a common assumption within the fandom. Roo's name was later seen on a whiteboard listing both established and yet-to-debut Hellaverse characters in a Bluesky post by Vivienne Medrano shortly prior to the release of Hazbin Hotel Season 2 in October 2025.

The sixth episode of Season 3, titled Return to Loo Loo Land, marks the most active and consequential appearance of Roo in the Hellaverse to date. In this episode, Blitzo and his best-friend-and-childhood-crush-turned-worst-regret-turned-nemesis-turned-ally-turned-friend-again, the cyborg imp jester Fizzarolli, head out for an evening of mild property damage at the ruins of Loo Loo Land. This location is the tacky Mammon-owned theme park where Fizz used to work before being replaced with a robot doppelganger. Loo Loo Land burned down in a Blitzo-involved incident back in Season 1, so there is not even much harm done by the two imps breaking in to scamper amongst the ashes and destroy anything left intact.

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However, the pair encounters something watching in the shadows as they wander deeper into the fairgrounds, increasingly unsettled by the feeling that they are being watched. Eventually, the pair enter a funhouse where every surface has been overrun with those Red Eyes, and as they move deeper into the building they come across a room unlike the rest of the attraction. The space is uncanny. The walls, floor and ceiling are all pitch black, yet seem to emanate a sickly neon green glow. The eyes covering the walls glow with neon green pupils and neon blue outlines against their red sclera, and they seem to be connected by glowing veins. This is creepy enough for even the hardened circus performer Fizzarolli to comment on.

The implications of this encounter extend far beyond a simple scare for the main characters. The pair finds themselves pursued by a ghostly voice before tumbling through a trick door into a neon nightmarescape below the carnival grounds. This sequence suggests that Roo is not merely an observer but an active participant in the events of Hell. At Dragoncon in early September 2026, Vivienne Medrano revealed Roo's planned role in the show as a God of Evil in the Hellaverse's Heaven. Combined with Vivienne Medrano's confirmation via a Bluesky post the same month confirming that those Red Eyes are indeed Roo's, it is clear that the God of Evil is keeping a close watch on Hell. This sets the stage for a major confrontation or alliance in the upcoming 2027 crossover, fundamentally altering the balance of power within the shared universe.

In the funhouse's very next room, the pair finds themselves abducted to an arena-like area where RoboFizz reveals himself as the villain. The robot, already damaged by the fire and lacking any further purpose to its life after Fizzarolli quit his position as Mammon's mascot, has degraded into a mad, murderous entity. It gleefully shows off the bleachers full of imp corpses, sitting as though watching a show, with their faces completely stripped of skin. This level of horror is nearly unheard of in the Hellaverse, which while it regularly features casual depictions of death, dismemberment, and exploding heads, rarely depicts this sort of precise and complex desecration. The only other time this sort of thing has been seen in Helluva Boss canon is with the Murder Family mentioned above, the ones who claimed to worship the Root of Evil.

These unprecedentedly horrific circumstances prove to be the leadup to an unprecedentedly good fight, as Fizz, Blitzo, and Loona take on the rogue Robo-Fizz and his army of Fizzbots. After Loona takes a near-fatal hit from RoboFizz, the robot punching directly through the hellhound's stomach in a truly shocking scene, Fizz dispatches the lead RoboFizz with its own chainsaw. Loona is taken to Hell's medical district in the Sloth Ring for treatment, and the next episode confirms that she survives, albeit weak, sore, and even grumpier than usual. Blitzo, notably, takes RoboFizz's head as a trophy.

All of this may seem fairly standard for a Helluva Boss episode aside from the large patches of Red Eyes in the funhouse and Robofizz's lair, but there is one critical detail. In the creepy room at the funhouse, just as Blitzo and Fizzarolli walk out of frame, something happens that marks this instant as the strongest manifestation of Rue's consciousness in canon to date. For only the second time in the Hellaverse, one of the Red Eyes moves, and then, for the first time ever, the eye blinks. This subtle shift signals a new level of agency for the entity previously known only for passive observation.

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Blitzo took the still-living-and-sentient RoboFizz head home with him from Loo-Loo land, and upon returning to his apartment, he proceeds to ask the head if it has even been an unhealthy coping mechanism before while approaching with a pair of huge jumper cables. He clearly means to use the evil android to vent his feelings over Loona's injury, his breakup with Stolas, and the general crises of identity and self-worth that Blitzo has been undergoing over the past season and a half. This is a massive, sudden, and disturbing departure from Blitzo's usual character. While the imp is known for being rude, antisocial, perverted, abrasive, rash, unthinking, and overall obnoxious, he has never been seen to enjoy purposeful, prolonged, twisted cruelty of the type he inflicts on RoboFizz here.

The disturbing nature of this development is only worsened in the series' next episode, titled YES/NO. An offhand comment from Blitzo makes it clear that this robot torture moment was not a one-off instance, and is something he seems to be doing whenever he has a spare moment. Later in this episode, we get a glimpse of a possible reason behind Blitzo's drastic shift in behavior. While engaged in a fight with the recurring Helluva Boss villain Striker, Blitzo suddenly seems to be filled with a surge of primal rage. Flipping Striker backwards onto the ground despite having been nearly choked out himself, Blitzo lets out a roar unlike anything we have heard from him before as he relentlessly pummels his enemy with his fists.

However, Blitzo's rage isn't the most interesting aspect of this scene. As he slams his fists into Striker, the camera pans up to center Blitzo's wild, snarling face. Despite the scene being set in a swamp, the background of this shot is bright neon red and covered in Roo's eyes. Yes, it seems that in a twist that would have been considered utterly absurd before Return to Loo Loo Land, Roo, the Root of Evil, the Hellaverse's primordial evil deity, has taken a strong interest in Helluva Boss protagonist and head of I.M.P Blitzo Buckzo.

What form that interest will take remains to be seen. While it may be as unintrusive as observation and subtle emotional influence, a recent short interview with Vivzie where she described Roo as an entity that lacks an identity of its own and to manipulate and mask and go around and operate in its own unique way seems to set the stage for a much more direct, and more disturbing, escalation of the Root of Evil's entanglement in Blitzo's life, actions, and even possibly his mind. There's little doubt at this point that the RoboFizz head, itself seemingly connected to or influenced by Roo, will become a lasting source of rage, unhealthy attachment, and further spiraling into madness for Blitzo.

This dynamic may well be the conduit through which Roo works to twist the imp further to her liking. Helluva Boss, especially Blitzo's current unwilling role as a leader in an Imp resistance movement, could provide interesting ways for Roo to exert some broader influence in Hell. Nowhere is that so strongly and so unsettlingly the case as with Hazbin Hotel's upcoming crossover. With Roo seemingly confirmed to have been taking a strong interest in the titular Hotel and its denizens, it seems that the interest and potential manipulations of the Root of Evil are what Helluva Boss's respective protagonists have most in common right now.

Who's to say, then, that it's not Roo pulling the strings to create the crossover in the first place? The convergence of these two narratives is no longer just a scheduled event but a narrative inevitability driven by the ancient forces of the Hellaverse. As Blitzo continues to spiral under the influence of the Red Eyes, the path to the 2027 crossover becomes clearer, promising a collision between the chaotic violence of I.M.P and the redemptive struggles of the Hazbin Hotel cast. The stage is set for a battle that will redefine the moral landscape of the entire shared universe.