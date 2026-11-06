Hayward Home Sales Top $2M in Record-Breaking Week

Hayward real estate sees a record $2.025M sale, with 32 transactions averaging nearly $1M. Detailed breakdowns of property values and market trends in the Bay Area.

The residential real estate market in Hayward demonstrated exceptional strength during the week of Sept. 28, highlighted by a single-family residence that achieved a top-tier sale price of $2,025,000. This landmark transaction caps a week of robust activity where a total of 32 residential properties changed hands across various neighborhoods. The aggregate sales volume underscored the enduring demand for housing in this Alameda County city, signaling that high-value properties continue to attract significant capital despite broader economic fluctuations.

Market Averages Drive High-Value Transactions

Hayward recorded an average sale price of $980,528 for the week, a figure that reflects the substantial value being placed on local homes. The data reveals an average price per square foot of $571, indicating that buyers are willing to pay a premium for space and location within the city. These figures encompass all properties where the title was officially recorded during the week of Sept. 28, regardless of when the initial sale agreement was signed. This recording window ensures that the report captures the finalization of deals that have been in negotiation for weeks or months prior.

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Top Sales Define Premium Housing Demand

Leading the list of prestigious transactions was a 4,434-square-foot single-family residence located in the first block of Arundel Drive in Hayward. Built in 2007, this modern home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, commanding a price of $2,025,000 upon its completion on Aug. 11. The property valued at $457 per square foot, which is lower than the city average but justified by the sheer scale of the living area. Close behind was a 3,653-square-foot house in the 28700 block of Fox Hollow Drive, which sold for $1,938,000. Built in 1994 with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this property closed on Aug. 12 at a rate of $531 per square foot, further cementing the trend of large family homes achieving multi-million dollar valuations.

Fairview and Cherryland See Strong Interest

Nearby neighborhoods in Fairview and Cherryland also contributed significantly to the week's high-volume sales. In Fairview, a 1,851-square-foot home in the 2700 block of Hidden Lane sold for $1,350,000 on Aug. 14. Built in 1948 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property fetched $729 per square foot, one of the highest rates per unit in the report. Another Fairview property, a 1,191-square-foot house in the 26000 block of Clover Road, reached $1,125,000. Built in 1952 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it closed on Aug. 7 at a steep $945 per square foot, highlighting the value placed on smaller, well-located lots in established areas.

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Cherryland saw its own share of premium activity, including a 1,650-square-foot home in the 500 block of Willow Ave. that sold for $1,200,000 on Aug. 19. Built in 1925 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this historic property achieved a rate of $727 per square foot. Additionally, a larger 1,854-square-foot home in the 20500 block of Cambridge Ave., built in 1950, closed for $1,158,000 on Aug. 17. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this sale represented a price of $625 per square foot, showing consistent interest in older, character-rich homes in the Cherryland district.

Hayward Transactions Reflect Diverse Price Points

Within the central city limits of Hayward, several other notable sales occurred, illustrating the diversity of the local market. A 2,650-square-foot home in the 27700 block of Fallen Leaf Court sold for $1,725,000 on Aug. 10. Built in 1967 with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this property traded at $651 per square foot. Another significant listing in the 28700 block of Claiborne Court, a 2,520-square-foot house built in 1971, sold for $1,500,000 on Aug. 10. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home was valued at $595 per square foot, appealing to buyers seeking space without the premium of newer constructions.

Further diversifying the sales data, a 1,687-square-foot residence in the 26900 block of Halifax Place was purchased for $1,325,000 on Aug. 5. Built in 1967 with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property commanded $785 per square foot, reflecting its desirable layout and condition. Lastly, a 2,824-square-foot home in the 4000 block of Oak Pointe Court closed for $1,800,000 on Aug. 21. Built in 1974 with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, this large family home sold at $637 per square foot, completing a week where even mid-range properties achieved substantial valuations above the city average.