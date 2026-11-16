Haym Salomon helped turn French credit into the money needed to sustain Washington’s army — and paid a heavy personal price. The American Revolution was won not only through courage and military strategy, but also through the difficult work of converting foreign credit into currency the Continental Congress could spend.

Haym Salomon helped turn French credit into the money needed to sustain Washington’s army — and paid a heavy personal price. The American Revolution was won not only through courage and military strategy, but also through the difficult work of converting foreign credit into currency the Continental Congress could spend.

France supplied crucial loans, yet the revolutionary army needed usable money for soldiers’ pay, food, ammunition, uniforms, weapons, medicine, housing, and transportation. Banking and currency-exchange networks were limited, while many observers doubted that the colonies could defeat the British Empire and its professional army. Into that crisis stepped Haym Salomon, a Jewish immigrant from Poland with international financial experience, multilingual skills, and valuable banking connections.

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The Yorktown campaign, fought in Virginia from late September through October 19, 1781, became the decisive American victory of the war. Before the campaign, Robert Morris, superintendent of finance for the revolutionaries, warned George Washington that the cause had run out of money. According to the account behind this article, Washington turned to Salomon. He helped raise about $20,000 — partly from his own resources — to cover troop pay, supplies, and ammunition at a crucial moment.

Salomon’s support for independence placed him in grave danger. British authorities imprisoned him twice and sentenced him to death. His command of the German language made him useful in communications with Hessian troops, and he eventually escaped. Salomon reportedly moved frequently and destroyed records that could incriminate him or his associates.

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He contracted tuberculosis during one imprisonment and suffered poor health afterward. His wife and children also endured the consequences of his commitment to the revolutionary cause. Salomon died in debt. Interest-free loans attributed to him — including loans to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, and Alexander Hamilton — were never repaid, according to the historical claims recounted here.

Missing or destroyed financial records made the debts difficult to establish. Congress later considered compensating Salomon’s family who petitioned for repayment, but no reimbursement followed. His recognition has instead been largely symbolic. A bronze monument in Chicago portrays Salomon with Robert Morris and George Washington, while a granite memorial in Kew Gardens, Queens, honors his service.

In 1975, the United States issued a stamp recognizing him as a financier of the Revolution in its “Contributors to the Cause” series. A 12-foot, 13-ton concrete sculpture by Robert Paine also stands at Pacific Memorial Park in Los Angeles. I first encountered this lesser-known history about seven years ago while researching British perspectives on the American Revolution at Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

Using reciprocal privileges from my Columbia University faculty identification, I found British references naming Salomon as a suspected source of aid by the British to the revolutionaries and George Washington. As antisemitism rose in the media and around the world over the past year, I returned to Salomon’s story. At the same time, while co-authoring my 500-page hardcover, anti-aging medicine on longevity book titled The Death of Aging, I reflected on lifesaving advances associated with Jewish physicians and scientists.

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These contributions which are too many to list are one of the main reasons of modern human longevity. Those advances include antibiotic production, chemotherapy, artificial heart valves, blood typing, transfusion medicine, small-incision cataract surgery, and other innovations that have benefited people worldwide. These reflections brought me back to Salomon. In my view, shared by many others, his financial service helped sustain the revolutionary cause and the possibility of a nation built on freedom, intellectual exchange, and opportunity.

As the United States reflects on its 250th anniversary, Salomon’s contributions deserve renewed attention. Independence relied not only on famous generals and statesmen, but also on financiers, immigrants, families, and others whose work remained largely unseen. In my opinion, Salomon deserves a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom as recognition of his sacrifices and his contributin to the liberties Americans enjoy today. Bronx man stabbed to death during argument near 99-cent store: copsart show ‘Mirrors and Windows’ opens in Greenwich Village