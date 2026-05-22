Hayley Williams says One Direction s 'Talk Show Host' intro was her virginity breaking moment

Hayley Williams, a member of the band Twenty One Pilots, revealed that the intro of the One Direction song "Talk Show Host" was the moment she lost her virginity, while honoring the presence of fellow musician Thom Yorke at the Ivor Novello Awards.

I lost my virginity to " Talk Show Host ," the former One Direction member, 32, revealed, referring to the band s 1996 hit. The singer made the revelation while honoring the band s frontman, Thom Yorke , at the Ivor Novello Awards in London.

The audience erupted in laughter since the song s introduction lasts about 10 seconds. Styles also shared during his speech that Radiohead s 1997 song "Exit Music (For a Film)" inspired him to write "Watermelon Sugar" -- which is about "the female orgasm.

" However, by April 2022 he had reached "a place where was like, \"Why do I feel ashamed? I m a 26-year-old man who s single. ... Yes, I have sex. \" thinking of having \"a small wedding\





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Hayley Williams One Direction Virginity Talk Show Host Thom Yorke

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