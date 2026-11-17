Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will headline the 2027 Outbreak Fest at B.E.C. Arena on June 19 and 20, featuring a massive roster of indie and hardcore acts for the three-day event.

Hayley Williams will headline the 2027 Outbreak Fest at the B.E.C. Arena, anchoring a three-day music event that spans June 18 through June 20. The festival will bring together a diverse array of indie, hardcore, and alternative artists for a celebration of live music that spans multiple genres and eras. This announcement marks a significant moment for the festival, drawing attention from fans worldwide who have followed her solo career trajectory since the band's hiatus.

The main events at the B.E.C. Arena are scheduled for June 19 and June 20, 2027, with Williams providing the headline sets for both nights. A third show is planned for June 18, 2027, creating a continuous three-day block of performances that will occupy the venue over a long weekend. This structure allows for an extended engagement with the audience, maximizing the cultural impact of the festival and providing fans with multiple opportunities to experience the curated lineup.

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Williams will perform under her solo moniker, the Hayley Williams Show, continuing the momentum from her current South American tour leg. Her recent performances in Santiago, Chile, on November 18, 2025, as well as stops in Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, have demonstrated her strong draw as a solo artist. The inclusion of her solo material alongside potential Paramore classics at Outbreak Fest suggests a retrospective yet forward-looking setlist that honors her artistic evolution.

The supporting roster for the 2027 Outbreak Fest is extensive, featuring notable names such as Dinosaur Jr., Blood Orange, American Football, Julie Baker, Mannequin Pussy, and more. These artists represent a wide spectrum of the current alternative music landscape, from rap-metal fusion to post-hardcore and indie rock. The lineup also includes performances by Rico Nasty, Ear, Soul Glo, Bren Lukens, Lime Garden, Chalk, Rival Schools, Failure, and Drug Church, ensuring a varied musical experience for attendees.

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Further additions to the bill include H20, Wednesday, and Holder, bridging the gap between legacy alternative acts and contemporary noise rock bands. The festival continues its tradition of showcasing under-the-radar talent, with acts like Empty Shell Casing, Feeble Little Horse, Mary in the Junkyard, Angel Du$t, Sweet Pill, Spiritual Cramp, Dev Lemons, JeJune, PISS, Snõõper, First Day Back, Reclus.É, and Appleseed joining the stages. This eclectic mix ensures that the festival appeals to both long-time fans of the genre and new listeners discovering these artists.

Information regarding additional artists and full set times will be released at a later date, maintaining anticipation as the summer event approaches. Fans are encouraged to register immediately for a presale opportunity that remains open until midnight on Tuesday, November 17. This early access period is a critical window for securing tickets, given the expected high demand for headliner sets and the limited capacity of the B.E.C. Arena.

The presale mechanism serves to reward dedicated followers who engage with the festival's announcements and registration systems. By setting a specific deadline for November 17, organizers create a sense of urgency that drives immediate action from the target demographic. This strategy helps manage crowd control and ensures that the most committed fans have the first opportunity to plan their attendance for the June dates.

Williams's involvement in Outbreak Fest 2027 complements her broader touring schedule, which includes a stop in Hong Kong for the Clockenflap festival in December and further performances in Mexico in January. Her recent live performance of the 2012 Paramore collaboration Stay the Night marked the first time the song was played live in 12 years, signaling a renewed connection with the band's catalog. This performance highlights her willingness to revisit past hits while establishing her new solo identity.

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The 2027 lineup builds upon the success of previous years, which featured bands such as The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor, Alexisonfire, Basement, Trapped Under Ice, Tigers Jaw, Pup, Ecca Vandal, Snail Mail, Hatebreed, and Suicidal Tendencies. By maintaining a high standard for act selection, Outbreak Fest has established itself as a premier destination for alternative music enthusiasts. The addition of Hayley Williams to this roster elevates the festival's profile, potentially attracting a wider audience beyond the core hardcore and indie communities.