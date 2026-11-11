Hayley Garratt-Milne Sells Family Home to Fund Dementia Care Fees

Hayley Garratt-Milne sold her mother's west London home to pay dementia care fees, while a poll finds two-thirds of unpaid carers feel abandoned.

Hayley Garratt-Milne, 43, was heartbroken when she realised she would have to sell the family home in Isleworth, west London, to pay for her mother Carole's care fees. The four-bedroom house was bought in 1988 by Carole, a single mum who saved every penny from her job as a hairdresser to raise her two daughters there.

Carole, now 72, developed dementia at the age of 65 and quickly needed round-the-clock care. Her care home in Surrey started at £6,000 a month, and with little savings and a baby on the way, the Garratt family struggled to keep up with the fees, leading Surrey County Council to place a charge on the property.

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Dementia Care Costs Forced a Family Home Sale

The Garratt family sold the Isleworth house for £715,000, a sum expected to cover around ten years of care fees. Hayley says the council's charge on the property left the family with no option but to sell it.

Hayley said: 'Mum had a house in London, but she didn't have any cash. So, Surrey County Council put a charge on her property, and then we were forced to sell it. It was really stressful.'

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Carole has now been in the care home for five years, and fees have risen from about £6,000 a month to just over £8,000. At that rate, the proceeds from the sale would last less than seven-and-a-half years, and Hayley warns that her mother will have no money left.

Extra charges add to the bill. Hayley says that if Carole needs her toenails cutting, it costs £25 extra, and the family must also supply items such as shower gel.

Continuing Healthcare Refusal Left Family Carrying Care

Hayley's application for NHS continuing healthcare funding for her mother was turned down, even though Carole needs help with almost everything. Continuing healthcare would have covered all of the bills.

Continuing healthcare eligibility depends on the person's overall health and care needs, which are assessed by a multidisciplinary team of professionals. Between April and December 2024, 15 per cent of completed local reviews and 24 per cent of independent reviews resulted in the person being found eligible.

The NHS offers full funding for people with continuing healthcare needs, and this is not means tested and can cover those with dementia. Experts have warned that many families miss out on tens of thousands of pounds because of incorrect assessments in dementia cases.

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Hayley says she is still doing much of her mother's care herself because she fears for her safety in the home. In one ordeal, she says she arrived to find her mother choking while nursing home staff stood by. 'They were just standing there and nobody was helping her,' she said.

Dementia Carers Together Appeal Supports Unpaid Relatives

The Daily Mail has launched an appeal to fund Dementia Carers Together, a pioneering support network for unpaid dementia carers, after a damning poll revealed that two-thirds of carers feel abandoned.

Delivered with Alzheimer's Society, the network will run nationwide six-week courses for friends and relatives of people living with dementia. The sessions will give carers vital information about their rights and the services available to them.

There are 2.5 million people in the UK who provide some form of care for people with dementia. An estimated 37 per cent of care home residents are fully self-funded, while others receive a contribution towards costs from the NHS or their local council.

A recent survey by annuity provider Just Group found that over a third of care home residents fund either the whole bill or part of it through proceeds from a property sale. Campaigners say the gap in support leaves families like the Garratts making painful decisions about their homes.