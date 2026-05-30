Hayden Panettiere talks addiction and postpartum depression in rare interview

Hayden Panettiere has spoken candidly about her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in a rare interview with Women's Health. The actress, who has been open about her mental health issues in the past, credits an eight-month stint in rehab with helping her find herself again and achieve genuine health and happiness. Panettiere's journey is inspiring others, including Paris Jackson, who is also supporting others on a path of sobriety.

on Thursday, May 28, Panettiere, 36, was asked whether she related to some of the issues Paris had recently been open about dealing with.

“The behavior is really ugly. It’s really ugly behavior in a moral way, because I was raised to be kind — and not nice,” Paris, 28, said during a Tuesday, May 26, appearance on’s “Trying Not to Die” podcast.

“I could give a s**t about being nice — but being kind and looking people in the eye and asking the waiter their name so you can write it down on the receipt later, just little things of, just like, how do you treat people? ”Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is supporting others on a path of sobriety.

“Getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect,” Paris, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 3, sharing a montage of moments from the past year. “A few years in, it all got very very hard for what felt like Paris added, “What happens when I drink is that goes away. That goes right out the window and I become a very vindictive person. ” “I actually just saw Paris and she’s an incredible person, incredibly strong.

To see somebody who’s also battled addiction and made it through — she’s such a powerful, beautiful person,” Panettiere said onShe added, “And you would think… I mean growing up with a family the way that she has and now that she’s you know, putting her music out there, it’s just… I’m really proud of her. ”to promote the book earlier this month, Panettiere explained how eight months in rehab – her third stint – helped her find herself again.

Sharing her journey. In a rare new interview, Hayden Panettiere got candid about her health ups and downs over the years. The Scream VI star, 33, opened up to Women’s Health about everything from her addiction struggles to dealing with postpartum depression in an article published on Monday, March 6. (The interview took place in “It was time.

I finally had the time to stay in treatment and let my brain re-heal and rewire itself and a lot of that is just simply time. I had never stayed in treatment that long,” she told. I would make these small leaps and little by little. And I remember getting to about eight months and going, ‘Oh my gosh, now I know what they mean when they say “gotten over the hump.

”’” She continued, “Even though it takes patience and you hit walls, and there’s nothing about it that’s easy, it is so worth it. There’s no drug in the world that can recreate the feeling of genuine health and happiness and contentment, being content. ”NHL Star Claude Lemieux’s Official Cause of Death Confirmed





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hayden Panettiere Addiction Postpartum Depression Rehab Paris Jackson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Report Maps Gains, Losses for Women in Film - Women’s Media CenterThe report from ReFrame shows a decrease in the total number of women directing top films, and its authors warn that things could get worse for women in the film business in the coming years.

Read more »

Hayden Panettiere Reveals 'Identity Crisis' and Social Isolation From Childhood Stardom in New MemoirIn her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, actress Hayden Panettiere recounts the deep personal impact of beginning her acting career as an infant. She describes an early identity crisis at age 12, chronic social anxiety in school, and the relentless pressures of Hollywood, including a grueling incident while pregnant on set. The account underscores the hidden emotional and psychological toll often faced by child stars.

Read more »

Hayden Panettiere Reveals the Dark Side of Being a Child StarActress Hayden Panettiere has spoken out about the challenges of being a child star, revealing how it affected her ability to connect with her peers and the 'identity crisis' she experienced at the age of 12. Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, takes a look at her battles with alcoholism, depression, abusive relationships and the intense pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry. The actress has sparked a conversation about the need for greater support and protection for child stars in Hollywood.

Read more »

Staying Aware| Women's Health Month: What is Bladder Botox?May is Women's Health Month, a time to highlight issues affecting women's health.

Read more »