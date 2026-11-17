In September, several of the late actress’ former “Nashville” co-stars gathered in Malibu to celebrate her life.

“I did not . I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I’m the horrible mother, because Hayden was angry and made statements,” Vogel Hayden Panettiere’s mom, Lesley Vogel , declined her invitation to her daughter’s celebration of life ceremony because of the other attendees.

“I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I’m the horrible mother, because Hayden was angry and made statements,” Vogel said. Connie Britton, along with many other of Panettiere’s “Nashville” co-stars were in attendance. Her other famous friends including Evan Ross, Paris Hilton and Ruby Rose were also seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Also read James Blunt Addresses Rumours Regarding Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

During the emotional ceremony, Britton reportedly made a speech, as did her and Panettiere’s fellow “Nashville” castmate Charles Esten.

“I just didn’t want to rock the boat either,” Vogel added. “It was probably for the best. ”The mother and daughter were estranged in the year leading up to the “Heroes” star’s death. The memorial was organized by her family, including father Skip Panettiere, per TMZ, and about 150 people attended.

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The investigation into her death officially closed last month and was ruled an accident, the Greenville Police Department told Page Six. On Sept. 19, Hayden’s dad, Skip Panettiere, organized a celebration of life for the late actress and about 150 people attended.

Page Six obtained photos of Connie Britton at the emotional gathering, along with several other of Hayden’s former “Nashville” co-stars.in their final conversation after Hayden said she was going to “be with the person love,” referring to Brian. The “Scream VI” star died on Aug. 16 after she was found unresponsive in a Greenville, South Carolina, Airbnb .

Her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were both present at the time of her death.

“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson,” she wrote at the time. The “Scream VI” star wrote about the relationship with Brian, as well as her issues with her mom, in her May memoir, “American actress Hayden Panettiere, left, and her mother Lesley Vogel ride a yacht on Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia, March 31, 2009.

In the tell-all, the “Remember the Titans” star claimed that Vogel prioritized acting as her manager over acting like her mother, and that once she gained the courage toHayden is survived by her daughter, Kaya, 11, who has primarily lived with her father, Wladimir Klitschko in Europe since her parents’ 2018 split. If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP .

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Hayden Panettiere's mom, Lesley Vogel , declined her invitation to her daughter's celebration of life ceremony because of the other attendees.

"I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I'm the horrible mother, because Hayden was angry and made statements," Vogel said. "I just didn't want to rock the boat either," Vogel added. "It was probably for the best. "On Sept. 19, Hayden's dad, Skip Panettiere, organized a celebration of life for the late actress and about 150 people attended.

Page Six obtained photos of Connie Britton at the emotional gathering, along with several other of Hayden's former"Nashville" co-stars. The"Scream VI" star died on Aug. 16 after she was found unresponsive in a Greenville, South Carolina, Airbnb . Her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were both present at the time of her death.

American actress Hayden Panettiere, left, and her mother Lesley Vogel ride a yacht on Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia, March 31, 2009.