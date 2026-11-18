Lesley Vogel, the estranged mother of actor Hayden Panettiere, also says she received threatening emails from daughter's ex, Brian Hickerson.

Hayden Panettiere and her mother Lesley Vogel arrive at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party for the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2009. Lesley Vogel says she skipped daughter Hayden Panettiere’s funeral, calling it “probably for the best” amid a strained relationship described in Panettiere’s memoir.

Vogel again blamed Panettiere’s former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, for the actor’s death; he pleaded no contest to two felony domestic-violence counts in 2021. Police ruled Panettiere’s death an accidental overdose and closed their investigation last month; it remains unclear whether a federal inquiry is active.estranged mother Lesley Vogel admitted she skipped her daughter’s funeral, and once again pointed to the actor’s ex boyfriend as a contributor to the star’s untimely demise.on Monday, and said that although the two were close when Panettiere was younger, their relationship changed when the actor’s career began to take off.

Also read James Blunt Clarifies Rumors Linking Him to Hayden Panettiere Story

Vogel told the outlet she last spoke with Panettiere about a year before her daughter died in August of an accidental overdose. In Panettiere’s 2026 memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” she detailed a fraught relationship with a demanding momager who, from the time she was a toddler, made her feel like her worth was measured by her performance as an actor. Panettiere wrote that after she severed professional ties with her mother, Vogel was uninterested in maintaining a relationship.

“We did spend a tremendous amount of time together up until the age of about 16, and then once she became the face of this major hit TV series, Heroes, that’s when things started to change,” Vogel said. Hayden Panettiere’s mom blames ex Brian Hickerson as history of abuse faces closer scrutiny Following Hayden Panettiere’s death, an attorney for her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson released a statement as Hickerson’s past domestic violence arrests faced renewed scrutiny.

Advertisement

“I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I’m the horrible mother because Hayden was angry and made statements,” she said. “I just didn’t want to rock the boat either. It was probably for the best. ”that she is memorializing her daughter from her home in North Carolina, where she’s set up an alter, with an urn holding a portion of Hayden’s ashes.

“I’ve had two conversations with a spiritual medium reaching out to Hayden and Jansen,” she said, also referencing her son who died of a heart condition in 2023. “This has become a very special space. ”she suffered at the hands of on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

Hickerson was arrested multiple times on suspicion of domestic violence against Panettiere, and following an eight-count criminal indictment in July 2020 that covered multiple violent incidents between May 2019 and January 2020, Hickerson pleaded no contest in April 2021 to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. Both Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were present when emergency responders found Panettiere in cardiac arrest at the Greenville, S.C. rental where the embattled couple was staying.

Sept. 11, 2026 Vogel has publicly blamed Hickerson for the actor’s death. She doubled down while speaking with Inside Edition, saying that she “absolutely” thinks he is responsible.

Advertisement

“There’s no doubt in my mind. ” “I had done everything to try to clean up her life in the end, and I thought we were making amazing progress,” she said.

“It was it was going very well, and then sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in. Hayden had clearly let Brian somehow take over many aspects of her life. I found an enormous bag of drugs, you know, prescription drugs that with.... all had Brian Hickerson’s name on it. All of them.

”that an investigation found the “Nashville” star’s death to be accidental and their case is now closed. The Drug Enforcement Administration also previously joined the investigation, but it is unclear whether that case remains active. Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine.

She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club. Commentary: ‘SNL’s’ ‘Sister’ skit said the quiet bit out loud: It’s not that men can’t; they just don’t want to