Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend says he still dreams of having a future with her after admitting abuse

Brian Hickerson, the convicted felon ex-boyfriend of Hayden Panettiere, has revealed he 'still dreams' of marrying the actress. Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Nashville star from 2018 to 2022, but their relationship was plagued by domestic violence incidents and arrests.

Have YOU got a story? Email Hayden Panettiere 's convicted felon ex-boyfriend has revealed he 'still dreams' of marrying the actress - despite admitting to abusing her.

Panettiere, 36, and Brian Hickerson had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2018 to 2022 that was plagued by domestic violence incidents and arrests. Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend back in April 2021. After Panettiere recounted their terrifying relationship in upcoming memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hickerson unbelievably said he can still see a future with the star.

When asked by TMZ if he ever thinks about marrying the actress, he responded: 'Yeah, of course... I hope so - she probably doesn't think the same way.

' However, Hickerson acknowledged it was not healthy for the pair to resume a romantic relationship, adding: 'I think that Hayden is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met in my life, and I would be an idiot not to walk away from her and let her flourish in her career. Hayden Panettiere's convicted felon ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has revealed he 'still dreams' of marrying the actress - despite admitting to abusing her.

The two were seen in 2018. The actor praised Panettiere's ex-fiance and baby daddy, Wladimir Klitschko, 50, calling him a 'good dude' but admitted he would prefer not to meet the former heavyweight boxer in person, describing him as 'a very big man. ' Panettiere and Klitschko were seen in 2013





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Hayden Panettiere Convicted Felon Ex-Boyfriend Domestic Violence Accusations Of Abuse Relationship Records Murder Of Innocence

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