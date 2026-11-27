Zach Hickerson revealed how the siblings are coping after witnessing the “Heroes” actress die of an accidental overdose in August.

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“There’s just no resolve to this. This isn’t a legal thing. This isn’t a breakup thing. It’s a definitive thing.

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There’s no fixing it. ”“Given all that’s happened, the record, the reputation, I know he’s carrying a lot,” Zach shared.