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Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s raw reaction to her death revealed by his brother
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Zach Hickerson revealed how the siblings are coping after witnessing the “Heroes” actress die of an accidental overdose in August.
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“There’s just no resolve to this. This isn’t a legal thing. This isn’t a breakup thing. It’s a definitive thing.
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There’s no fixing it. ”“Given all that’s happened, the record, the reputation, I know he’s carrying a lot,” Zach shared.
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