Hayden Panettiere Reveals the Dark Side of Being a Child Star

Actress Hayden Panettiere has spoken out about the challenges of being a child star, revealing how it affected her ability to connect with her peers and the 'identity crisis' she experienced at the age of 12. Panettiere's memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, takes a look at her battles with alcoholism, depression, abusive relationships and the intense pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry. The actress has sparked a conversation about the need for greater support and protection for child stars in Hollywood.

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the challenges of being a child star , revealing how it affected her ability to connect with her peers and the 'identity crisis' she experienced at the age of 12.

Now 36, Panettiere had a childhood unlike any other, with time spent on film sets and at school, leaving her classmates unable to understand her unique world. This sense of isolation was particularly pronounced during lunchtime, when Panettiere struggled to find a place to sit and connect with her peers.

'Anyone else struggle with the lunch room, finding a table? ' she asked, recalling the dread of having to choose a place to sit. Even when she found a place to sit, Panettiere still struggled to connect with her classmates due to the frequent interruptions work had on her schooling. She reflected on the struggles she endured as a child while promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Panettiere shot to fame in 2006 aged 17 playing Claire Bennet on Heroes, but she had been on camera since she was a baby, landing her first role at just 11 months for Playskool toy train. The consistent acting jobs also played a toll on her, constantly shifting from real life to a character sparked an 'identity crisis' in Panettiere at just age 12.

'I had my first identity crisis. I remember exactly where I was standing, I was standing in my bedroom at 12 years old, and I was existing either playing characters or in and out of an audition room,' she said. The audition room 'can be the most brutal experience,' she said, 'like this dark cold room, and just this row of people judging you.

' Her discomfort with Hollywood's ruthless work ethic continued into adulthood, with Panettiere claiming she was asked to hold a bathroom break while heavily pregnant on the set of Miss Julia. The actress was just a baby when she started her wildly-successful acting career, with roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Scream to follow. In her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere details the uncomfortable and disturbing experiences from her early career in Hollywood.

The book, which debuted on May 19, takes a look at her battles with alcoholism, depression, abusive relationships and the intense pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry. Panettiere's memoir has sparked a conversation about the need for greater support and protection for child stars in Hollywood.

'I remember being doing a scene on Miss Julia, and I was like about to pop pregnant, and they wrote in that I'm doing yoga, okay? ' she recalled. 'And I finally, after all day, I'm like





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