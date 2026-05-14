Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Giving Up Custody of Daughter Kaya Amid Struggles with Postpartum Depression and Addiction

Hayden Panettiere, the actress known for her role in 'Nashville,' has opened up about her painful decision to give up custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in 2018. Panettiere struggled with postpartum depression and addiction issues after giving birth to Kaya in 2014 and eventually gave full custody of Kaya to her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her painful decision to give up custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko , in 2018 amid her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction.

The 'Nashville' star, 36, welcomed Kaya with her ex-fiancé, former Ukrainian boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, in December 2014. During the May 11 episode of Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast, Panettiere tearfully recounted how she and Wladimir Klitschko raised Kaya together until 2018 when she gave full custody of Kaya to her ex. Panettiere, whose memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' arrives May 19, called the decision 'incredibly difficult' and explained she believed she was acting in Kaya's best interest.

She also called accusations that she 'gave away' her child and had to be 'forced' into treatment against her will 'heartbreaking.

' Read on to learn about Panettiere's relationship with her daughter, Kaya





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Hayden Panettiere Kaya Evdokia Klitschko Postpartum Depression Addiction Custody Relationship On Purpose

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