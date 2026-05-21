Hayden Panettiere on competing with Connie Britton in Nashville: 'I was terrified of making her worry'

Hayden Panettiere, who was initially cast as a supporting role in ABC's musical drama Nashville, describes feeling uneasy as her 'billing had gone way up' and she took on a larger part, despite her role never being intended to be the star. Panettiere was deeply uncomfortable with getting attention while her co-star, Connie Britton, was in the twilight of her career and struggling to find her footing. She mentions a scene in the pilot where they were directed to saunter towards a mic stand and reach for it at the same time, with Panettiere always grabbing the mic under Britton's hand to show respect. Panettiere also shares her struggles with addiction and recovery, as well as dealing with her child custody battle and Hollywood conquests in her memoir.

When Hayden Panettiere was first cast as bubblegum country singer Juliette Barnes in 2011 opposite Connie Britton 's fading country legend Rayna Jaymes in ABC's Nashville , she was never intended to be the star.

However, in her newly published memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere writes that the pair's on-screen tension translated to some awkwardness in real-life. By the time the pilot went to air, Panettiere's 'billing had gone way up' and she took on a larger role in the series, making her feel uncomfortable about upsetting Britton.

'I went from maybe number five in terms of importance to nipping at Connie's heels. I was deeply uncomfortable with this development,





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Nashville Hayden Panettiere Connie Britton Emmys Fading Careers On-Screen Tension Book Tour

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