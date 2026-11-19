Lesley Vogel claims ex Brian Hickerson caused Hayden Panettiere's accidental overdose death. Police ruled it accidental after toxicology confirmed fentanyl involvement.

Lesley Vogel, the estranged mother of the late actress Hayden Panettiere, has publicly placed the blame for her daughter's death on Panettiere's on-again, off-again partner, Brian Hickerson. Vogel made these assertions during an interview with Inside Edition, which was published on Monday, asserting that Hickerson was directly responsible for the tragic events that unfolded.

Direct Accusations Against Ex Partner

When asked by reporters if she believed Hickerson was to blame for Panettiere's passing, Vogel replied with absolute certainty. She stated, 'Absolutely. There is no doubt in my mind.' However, the interview did not provide specific details or evidence linking Hickerson directly to the fatal actions that occurred. Vogel's claims stand in contrast to the official findings released by law enforcement authorities regarding the circumstances of the death.

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Vogel further alleged that she had received harassing emails from Hickerson following the incident. She described the content of these messages as threatening statements aimed at her previous public comments. Vogel claimed that Hickerson indicated he could take action against her, though she noted she did not respond to these communications and ultimately blocked her late daughter's ex-partner.

Official Ruling and Toxicology Results

Official investigations have concluded with a different perspective than Vogel's accusations. The Greenville Police Department confirmed in October that the death of Hayden Panettiere was ruled accidental. This ruling closed the police investigation into the matter, which had begun after Panettiere was pronounced dead at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.

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At the time of the incident, both Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were present at the scene. Despite their presence, neither individual has faced any charges in connection with the actress's death. The legal system has allowed the case to proceed without filing criminal charges against the individuals present at the time of the tragedy.

The medical examiner's report provides a detailed account of the physiological causes of death. A spokesman for the Greenville County Coroner's Office stated that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of multiple drugs. The substances identified in the toxicology report included fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. No signs of trauma were discovered during the autopsy conducted by a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist.

Family Estrangement and Memorial Disputes

The relationship between Hayden Panettiere and her mother Lesley Vogel had been strained for some time prior to the actress's passing. Vogel told Inside Edition that the last time she communicated with her daughter was around September or October 2025. This period of silence adds a layer of complexity to the family dynamics surrounding the tragedy.

Disagreements also emerged regarding the celebration of life held in September. Vogel claimed she received an invitation to the event but chose not to attend. She explained that she felt certain attendees believed she was a 'horrible mother' due to statements Panettiere had made while angry. Vogel stated she did not want to 'rock the boat' and felt her absence was perhaps for the best.

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Initial reports from TMZ suggested Vogel was not invited to the gathering at Malibu Pacific Church, which had 150 guests including Nashville co-stars Connie Britton and Charles Esten. However, a source disputed this claim, stating Vogel was asked to attend but could not come due to a family emergency. The dispute highlights the fractured family ties that persist even after the actress's death.

Context of Drug Use and Safety Warnings

Insiders told TMZ that authorities believed Panettiere had fatally consumed a single oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl. The actress had a 'long time drug dealer' in Los Angeles from whom she illegally obtained narcotics, including oxycodone. Fentanyl is noted for its extreme potency, being 50 times stronger than heroin, and even small amounts can cause fatal overdoses.

The coroner's office administratively closed the case following the determination of accidental death. The ruling reflects the medical consensus on the cause of the toxic effects that led to Panettiere's passing at the age of 36. Despite the legal closure of the case, the personal blame placed by Lesley Vogel on Brian Hickerson remains a point of contention within the family narrative.