Hayden Christensen returns to the screen in Awake, a crime thriller now streaming on Tubi and Pluto TV. Netflix adds the film to its library on December 1, offering new viewers a chance to see the Star Wars actor in a non-Sith role.

Hayden Christensen is finally expanding his streaming availability beyond the galactic saga that defined his career. The actor, best known for portraying Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, will see his 2007 crime thriller Awake arrive on Netflix starting December 1. This release marks a significant shift for the film, which has remained accessible on free ad-supported platforms for nearly two decades.

Hayden Christensen Role In Awake Coming To Netflix

Netflix announced that the movie will join its subscription library in just a few short weeks. For fans who have followed Christensen's career since his days as the Padawan of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this offers a rare opportunity to watch him in a dramatic lead role outside of the sci-fi genre. The addition to the streaming giant comes almost 19 years after the film's initial theatrical release.

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The news highlights Christensen's continued presence in the industry long after his initial hiatus from the Star Wars franchise. Although he took nearly 20 years to return to the role of Anakin in live-action, his filmography includes various projects that have kept him visible to audiences. The transition of Awake to Netflix makes it easier for new generations of viewers to discover his earlier work.

Awake Cast And Production Details

Christensen stars in Awake opposite a cast that includes Jessica Alba, Christopher McDonald, and Terrence Howard. The film is a crime thriller written and directed by Joby Harold, who also penned the script for the 2008 remake of The Thing. The production brings together actors who have since become household names in their respective genres and franchises.

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The ensemble also features Fisher Stevens from Succession and David Harbour from Stranger Things. This star-studded lineup showcases Christensen alongside peers who have found massive success in television and cinema. The film's availability on free platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV has allowed it to maintain a steady audience, but the Netflix debut will likely introduce it to a much broader global demographic.

Hayden Christensen Star Wars Returns And Projects

Christensen's return to the Star Wars universe has been a highly anticipated event for fans. He first starred as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The series, co-starring Ewan McGregor, allowed Christensen to portray both the light and dark side versions of the character, including a pivotal scene where he played both roles simultaneously in the finale.

He also appeared in the debut season of Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson. After a four-year hiatus since that appearance, Christensen is set to return in the second season of Ahsoka. The new season is scheduled to drop in January, continuing the actor's long-standing association with the franchise that launched his fame.

Streaming Impact And Future Availability

The move of Awake to Netflix represents a strategic expansion for the film's distribution. While it was previously available on ad-supported services, a premium subscription platform like Netflix offers higher visibility and quality. This change aligns with Netflix's strategy of acquiring older, well-regarded titles to bolster its diverse content library.

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For Christensen, whose recent acting roles have been limited over the last six or seven years, this release keeps his filmography relevant in the digital age. Hollywood tested him with various roles opposite notable stars following his initial break from acting after Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Awake remains a key part of that post-Star Wars era of his career.