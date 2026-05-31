Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent, Sparking Joy on Clarkson's Farm

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir's Britain's Got Talent victory elicits celebrations from Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, while Jeremy Clarkson praises the farm group's impact on mental health awareness.

The victory of The Hawkstone Farmers Choir on Britain's Got Talent has sparked celebrations among the stars of Clarkson's Farm . Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland , alongside Jeremy Clarkson 's partner Lisa and farmhand Gerald Cooper, anxiously watched the finale at The Farmer's Dog pub, where a large screen had been set up for fans.

As Ant and Dec announced the choir as winners, the group erupted in joy, jumping to their feet, high-fiving, and hugging. Jeremy Clarkson, the 65-year-old former Top Gear host who funded and formed the 32-member choir, was in the ITV audience and was seen cheering wildly.

The choir triumphed over other finalists including Anastasiia & Salsa, Celestial, Fabian Fox, Liwei Yang, Matty Juniosa, Rafferty Coope, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Sonny Green, and Ted Hill, securing the £250,000 prize and a performance slot at the Royal Variety Performance. Judge Amanda Holden expressed her delight, stating she could not be happier and that the farmers deserved it, planning to celebrate with a pint.

Speaking after the win, the choir members declared, 'Up the farmers, we are the first ever choir to win Britain's Got Talent, it's not only changed our lives but we hope to change thousands of others, thank you so much,' adding, 'This is for all the farmers out there, it is not a taboo subject if you're not ok, speak up, this is for the farmers!

' The choir, formed in 2024, not only showcases the talents of farmers from across the UK but also actively raises awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. In connection with Mental Health Awareness Week in May, the choir released a record titled The Banned One, with all profits from vinyl sales on the Hawkstone website directed to the mental health charity Shout.

The record's name references a banned Hawkstone advert that did not comply with broadcasting standards. Victoria Hornby, chief executive of Shout, praised the choir for giving a voice to mental health challenges in agriculture, noting that the funds will help train volunteers and support struggling farmers, potentially saving lives.

Jeremy Clarkson shared his emotional reaction on social media, saying he watched the show specifically for the choir, called them fantastic, and admitted he welled up when Amanda Holden pressed the Golden Buzzer during their audition. He expressed happiness that the choir, who work hard for small rewards, received so much love.

During the semi-finals, the choir's performance of Bastille's Pompeii earned them a public vote spot in the final, though judge Simon Cowell took the opportunity to make a cheeky jibe at Jeremy Clarkson, which did not affect their success. The choir's win is celebrated as a milestone for farmers' visibility and mental health advocacy





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Hawkstone Farmers Choir Britain's Got Talent Clarkson's Farm Jeremy Clarkson Kaleb Cooper Charlie Ireland Mental Health Shout Charity Agricultural Community Golden Buzzer Amanda Holden Simon Cowell

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