Hawkstone Farmers Choir Crowned Britain's Got Talent Winner; Clarkson's Farm Stars Celebrate

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent 2025, earning £250,000 and a Royal Variety Performance slot. The victory sparks joy among Clarkson's Farm cast and highlights mental health awareness in the farming community.

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir , a group of 32 farmers brought together by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson , emerged victorious in the 2025 Britain's Got Talent finale, securing the £250,000 prize and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The win was met with jubilation from the cast of Clarkson's Farm, including Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan, and Gerald Cooper, who watched the live broadcast at Clarkson's pub, The Farmer's Dog. As Ant and Dec announced the winners, the group erupted in cheers, high-fives, and hugs, while Clarkson, seated in the ITV audience, was seen cheering wildly.

The choir's journey began in 2024 when Clarkson formed the group to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community. Their debut single, The Banned One, named after a banned Hawkstone advert, has already been released on vinyl, with all profits going to the mental health charity Shout.

Victoria Hornby, CEO of Shout, praised the choir for giving a voice to the mental health challenges faced by farmers and noted that the funds would train more volunteers and save lives. The choir themselves dedicated their win to all farmers, emphasizing the importance of speaking up about mental health issues, a topic close to the farming community. The finale saw the Hawkstone Farmers Choir compete against nine other acts, including Anastasiia & Salsa, Celestial, Fabian Fox, and Liwei Yang.

Judge Amanda Holden, who originally pressed the Golden Buzzer for the choir, expressed her delight, calling it brilliant and stating that she would celebrate with a pint. The choir members, overwhelmed with emotion, thanked the public for their support and dedicated their victory to farmers everywhere, hoping to break the stigma around mental health. Clarkson, in a previous social media post, admitted that watching their audition made him well up and expressed gratitude to Holden for recognizing the farmers' talent.

The win has been widely celebrated, with fans and celebrities alike congratulating the choir. Simon Cowell, a judge on the show, couldn't resist a cheeky jab at Clarkson during the semi-finals, but the focus remained on the choir's powerful performance of Bastille's Pompeii, which secured their spot in the final. The Hawkstone Farmers Choir's success highlights the growing awareness of mental health in rural communities and the power of music to unite and inspire change.

As they prepare for their Royal Variety Performance, the choir continues to champion mental health support, using their platform to encourage farmers to reach out for help when needed





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawkstone Farmers Choir Britain's Got Talent Jeremy Clarkson Clarkson's Farm Mental Health Awareness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent Amid ControversyThe Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, won Britain's Got Talent 2024, sparking accusations of a fix due to Clarkson's ITV connections. The choir, consisting of 32 farming members, also promotes mental health awareness.

Read more »

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, funded by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent 2024 amid controversyThe choir, consisting of farmers and agricultural workers, won the public vote and took home £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance. The victory was met with accusations of a fix due to Jeremy Clarkson's involvement with ITV, while the choir aims to raise mental health awareness in farming communities.

Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got TalentJeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir has been crowned Britain's Got Talent champion after a closely contested live grand final. The choir, which works towards raising awareness and funds for mental health charities within the agricultural community, performed an original track during the final.

Read more »

Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent 2026 in Triumphant Victory for Farming CommunityThe Hawkstone Farmers Choir, funded by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent 2026. Stars from Clarkson's Farm celebrate as the 32-member group secures £250,000 and a Royal Variety Performance slot, while promoting mental health awareness for farmers.

Read more »