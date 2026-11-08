Hawks rally past Nets 122-111 behind Jalen Johnson's 30-point performance

Atlanta Hawks defeat Brooklyn Nets 122-111 on November 7, 2026. Jalen Johnson scores 30 points as Atlanta overcomes a 17-point deficit with a strong second-half comeback.

The Atlanta Hawks secured a decisive 122-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on November 7, 2026, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The win marks the fourth consecutive victory for the Hawks, extending their current winning streak and bolstering their momentum heading into the middle of the NBA season. The team demonstrated remarkable resilience after falling behind by as many as 17 points in the opening quarter, ultimately outscoring their opponents by 11 points in the final moments of regulation.

Jalen Johnson Delivers Dominant Performance

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson was the central figure in the victory, recording a double-double with 30 points and 14 rebounds at halftime. Johnson returned to the court shortly after spraining his ankle on Halloween, and his presence immediately altered the trajectory of the game. He effectively punished the Nets in the paint, forcing them to collapse their defense and creating opportunities for his teammates. His aggressive interior scoring neutralized Brooklyn's defensive schemes and provided the offensive foundation Atlanta needed to mount their comeback.

Also read Hawks' Defense Should Pose Good Early Career Test for Nets' Mikel Brown Jr.

Nets Dominate First Half With Three-Point Shooting

The Brooklyn Nets controlled the early tempo of the matchup, leveraging exceptional perimeter shooting to build a significant lead. Atlanta struggled to contain the Nets on the outside, allowing them to make nine three-pointers on 50% shooting during the first half. This offensive explosion resulted in the Nets scoring 37 points in the first quarter and 70 points by halftime, marking their highest first-half total of the season. The Hawks' defense appeared disjointed early on, unable to close out on shooters or contest shots effectively around the arc.

Strategic Adjustments Turn Game Around

Head coach Quin Snyder and the Atlanta coaching staff implemented critical defensive adjustments at the start of the second half to stabilize the game. Initially, the Hawks attempted to clog the paint, a strategy that backfired and allowed the Nets to exploit open lanes. Recognizing the error, Atlanta shifted their focus to protecting the three-point line, denying easy looks from distance. This tactical pivot slowed Brooklyn's offensive rhythm and forced the Nets into lower-percentage shots, allowing the Hawks to regain control of the match.

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Fourth Quarter Comeback Seals Crucial Win

Atlanta's offense exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Nets by 14 points to erase an early deficit and seize command of the game. The Hawks scored 28 points directly off of Brooklyn's 22 turnovers, capitalizing on the Nets' mistakes to generate easy transition opportunities. In the final minute, Atlanta executed a perfect 10-0 run to seal the victory, showcasing their ability to close out games under pressure. The team finished the night scoring 70 points in the paint, a testament to their improved interior execution and physicality.

Next Matchup Against Lakers and Doncic

The Atlanta Hawks will return to action at home on Monday to face the Los Angeles Lakers. The upcoming contest features a highly anticipated matchup against Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who is currently a probable candidate for the Most Valuable Player award. This game presents a significant challenge for Atlanta, as they will need to maintain the defensive discipline and offensive efficiency they displayed against Brooklyn. The Hawks must continue to play their characteristic style of basketball, which involves forcing turnovers and pushing the pace, to remain competitive against an elite opponent.

Key Contributions From Supporting Cast

While Jalen Johnson led the statistical charge, other key players such as guard Dyson Daniels and forward Onyeka Okongwu contributed significantly to the team's success. Daniels was involved in numerous fast-break opportunities that resulted from the Hawks' defensive pressure, helping to sustain offensive runs. Okongwu also provided energy in the frontcourt, although he had to leave a first-quarter sequence after a collision, highlighting the physical nature of the contest. The combined efforts of the supporting cast allowed Atlanta to maintain their lead and secure the 11-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets.