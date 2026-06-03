Hawks Mock Draft: Atlanta lands Kingston Flemings with the 8th pick then moves back up for elite rebounder

We are less than three weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft. This is a deep draft at the guard spot and there is enough center talent (though there is a signific

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesThis is a deep draft at the guard spot, and there is enough center talent that the did a nice job of helping run the Hawks' offense after the trade and bothBut the playoffs showed that the Hawks need a shot maker and shot creator in their halfcourt offense and getting someone that could help in the short term, but also be the long-term solution alongside the core already in place would be an ideal outcome for the Hawks. The other big need is at center.

Onyeka Okongwu is a very good center, but the Hawks have got to find some size, rim protection, and rebounding to go along with him, as the series vs the Knicks illustrated. Atlanta needs to have more versatility in the froncourt to be able to deal with certain lineups and there are options in this draft.

Round 1, No, 8 overall pick: Houston Guard Kingston Flemings Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images If the Hawks stay at No. 8 and don't move up or down, they will have the opportunity to take one of the four highly touted guard prospects.

, Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr, and Mikel Brown Jr would all be interesting fits, but of the four, I think that Wagler and Flemings would be the best fits for this roster. I don't think that Wagler will be there and Flemings is the most likely of the four to slip in my opinion. Of the four guards, Flemings is the best defender, and I am intrigued by potential growth on the offensive end of the floor.

He was asked to do a lot in the style that Houston likes to play, and his ability to get quality shots was lacking. I think that is going to improve in the NBA with better teammates and better shooting around him, and I think thatRound 1, pick 15: Washington center Hannes SteinbachIf the Hawks take a guard at No. 8, I think it is possible that they will attempt to move back up to land one of the center prospects in this draft.

Again, at a certain point, the dropoff in quality at the center position is steep, and I think if the Hawks' front office wants to land their guy, they will make it happen. , is coming over from Atlanta and has already admitted that the Bulls are going to be in rebuilding mode. Moving down eight spots and landing the former No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, could be a smart move on their part.

I think that Washington center Hannes Steinbach would check a lot of the boxes that the Hawks are looking for. For the Huskies last season, Steinbach averaged 18.5 PPG and 11.8 RPG in nearly 35 minutes per game. He is the best rebounder in this draft and even showed a little flash of being able to stretch the floor, shooting 34% on threes last season on nearly two attempts per game.

I know that is not a large sample size, but it is better than nothing and shows that there might be something to develop. Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell





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