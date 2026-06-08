Hawks give Quin Snyder contract extension after being last team to beat Knicks

Before the Knicks went on a surreal 13-game winning streak in the playoffs, they trailed the Hawks 2-1 in the first round.

Quin Snyder is getting rewarded thanks in part to some moderate playoff success against the Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks coach, 59, signed a new multiyear contract extension, the team announced Monday, after they were eliminated from the playoffs in a six-game first-round series against the Knicks.

After going 46-36, the Hawks were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and once led the Knicks 2-1 in the best-of-seven series before the Knicks won three straight to begin a 13-game winning streak that they’ve ridden to a 2-0 NBA Finals lead over the Spurs. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post The Hawks also traded four-time All-Star Trae Young this season, but were able to pry Nickeil Alexander-Walker away from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a sign-and-trade deal that helped change their trajectory and defensive prowess.

Atlanta had the 12th-best total net rating in all of basketball during the regular season, which was actually better than the 53-29 Lakers. The Hawks hope to continue developing their young players, including Jalen Johnson, who just made the All-NBA third team. Atlanta made some moves at the trade deadline and competed in the playoffs against the eventual Eastern Conference champions, who haven’t lost a game since.

Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post After the Knicks won three straight against the Hawks, Snyder tipped his metaphorical hat to the Knicks, calling what Mike Brown’s group did to the Hawks the “perfect storm. ” Snyder was hired by the Hawks in February 2023 after they fired Nate McMillan midseason. Snyder resigned from the Jazz at the end of the previous season following an eight-year run. He was a Hawks assistant for one season before becoming Utah’s head coach.





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