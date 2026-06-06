Hawks First-Round Exit Reveals Strengths and Weaknesses for Future

Despite taking two games from a red-hot Knicks team, the Atlanta Hawks playoff exit underscores the need for roster adjustments and highlights the value of veteran guards in a big man league.

The Atlanta Hawks ' first-round exit against the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Playoffs was a mixed bag of disappointment and promise. On paper, failing to advance past the first round for the fifth straight season is a clear failure, especially given preseason projections that had the Hawks among the Eastern Conference elite.

They finished as the No. 6 seed, slightly below expectations, and now face a critical offseason to maximize the potential of the Jalen Johnson era. However, a closer look reveals that the Hawks managed to take two games from a Knicks team that has since rolled to a 13-game win streak and a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Despite being outmatched in talent, Atlanta executed flawlessly in clutch moments, forcing the Knicks to adjust their playing style.

Those adjustments proved decisive, as New York eliminated the Hawks with a dominant 140-89 victory in Game 6. While winning two games against such a formidable opponent does not suggest the current roster is ready to contend, it does provide credible reasons to believe in the team's direction, while also highlighting the need for roster and coaching improvements. The Hawks' series performance also showcased the enduring value of skilled small guards in a league increasingly dominated by size.

Veteran guard CJ McCollum was a standout, scoring a combined 56 points in Games 2 and 3, including heroic plays that secured wins. Remarkably, he achieved this with only five made three-pointers, relying instead on midrange accuracy and rim finishing. McCollum also contributed defensively with seven combined stocks in those games, proving that size limitations can be overcome with experience and skill. He is not alone; other small guards have thrived in the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder sorely missed young guard Ajay Mitchell when they needed alternative ball-handlers, while the San Antonio Spurs advanced thanks to De'Aaron Fox's 15 points, five assists, and three steals in a Game 7 victory. Perhaps the best example is the Knicks' own Landry Shamet, who is shooting an incredible 59.4% from the field, 63.6% from three, and 80% from the free-throw line while averaging 14 points off the bench over the last four games.

These performances contradict the notion that smaller guards are unplayable in the playoffs, proving their secret value in a league trending toward bigger players. On the other side, the Knicks' success has been driven by two players who have silenced their critics. Jalen Brunson continues to earn praise for his clutch play, especially in the fourth quarter, where he has scored 112 points through the first two games of the NBA Finals with staggering efficiency.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has transformed his playoff reputation. Once criticized for defensive lapses, foul trouble, and a lack of aggression, Towns is now averaging 17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 57/48.1/90% shooting over 15 games. His efficiency is remarkable, especially considering he has been guarded by former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and current DPOY Victor Wembanyama. This playoff run has validated Towns as a reliable two-way force, making the Knicks' acquisition of him pay dividends.

For the Hawks, the series against such a well-rounded team exposed their own gaps, but it also provided a blueprint for building a contender around Johnson. The offseason will be crucial, and the lessons from this playoff defeat-both positive and negative-must guide their decisions





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Atlanta Hawks NBA Playoffs Jalen Johnson CJ Mccollum Karl-Anthony Towns

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