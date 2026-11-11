Hawks Face Growing Challenges Against Lakers with Strong Lakers Performance

The Atlanta Hawks struggle against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Luka Doncic dominating and Atlanta's key players underperforming while the Lakers maintain a decisive playoff edge.

The Atlanta Hawks entered their recent clash with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, November 9, 2026, after a 7-5 record in 12 games that placed them fifth in the Eastern Conference. The game, played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, tested the Hawks' depth and competitiveness against a high‑scoring opponent.

Lakers' Dominance in the Finals Matchup

Luka Doncic, who carries a $100 million contract, delivered a 32‑point, 10‑assist performance that kept the Hawks from surpassing his season average of 40 points. The Lakers' offense drilled Atlanta's interior defense, creating a 52‑40 edge in paint points while limiting the Hawks' overall shooting efficiency.

Also read Luka Doncic Scores 32 as Lakers Beat Hawks 122-115 on November 9

In contrast to the Hawks' recent struggles, Los Angeles' guard Collin Sexton provided staunch perimeter defense against Dyson Daniels, the Hawks' role‑player guard. This defensive effort helped the Lakers secure a narrow margin of victory.

Hawks' Offensive and Defensive Weaknesses Exposed

Atlanta's leading scorers, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, had limited contributions in the game, finishing with below‑average statistics that failed to lift the team. While the Hawks attempted a high volume of three‑point shots-ranking third in the NBA for attempts per game-their accuracy from beyond the arc remained inconsistent.

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The Lakers' ability to execute on defense was highlighted by their ability to convert 14 points from just 16 turnovers, whereas Atlanta's 20 turnovers produced 29 points for the opponents. This disparity illustrates the defensive lapses that the Hawks will need to address before the playoffs.

Impact on Hawks' Season Outlook

With more than 85% of the season remaining, the Hawks' performance against a top‑tier team such as the Lakers signals the level of competition they will face. The game provides a clear picture of where the Hawks need improvement: defensive resilience, efficient scoring, and generating points when the opposition controls the tempo.

Coach Quin Snyder has emphasized the importance of maintaining a high volume of three‑point attempts, but the recent game shows that execution is equally vital. If Atlanta can address the defensive shortcomings exposed against Los Angeles, they might still secure a playoff spot and keep their ambitions alive.