Hawks Edge Wizards in Thriller to Extend Win Streak to Three

The Atlanta Hawks survived a fourth-quarter comeback by the Washington Wizards to secure a narrow victory, extending their winning streak to three games at Capital One Arena.

On November 4, 2026, the Atlanta Hawks secured a hard-fought victory against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia. The win marks the third consecutive victory for Atlanta, continuing a positive momentum despite a competitive contest that threatened to slip away in the final minutes. This result follows a previous dominant performance by the Hawks against the same opponent, though the dynamics of this matchup were significantly tighter.

Hawks Survive Fourth Quarter Rally

The Atlanta Hawks opened strong with a ten-point lead but faced immediate resistance from a Washington Wizards team that refused to fade. Despite trailing early, the Wizards utilized sharp shooting and disciplined ball movement to keep the game within reach through the first half. The turning point arrived in the third quarter when Atlanta made critical adjustments to Washington's pick-and-roll defense, allowing them to pull away momentarily.

Also read Wizards' Prevailing Rebounding, Shooting Struggles Headline Takeaways from Hawks Loss

However, the Wizards reasserted themselves in the fourth quarter, creating a tense finish that tested the Hawks' resolve. The Atlanta defense tightened in the closing moments, particularly after Onyeka Okongwu blocked a Trae Young alley-oop attempt with under a minute remaining. That defensive stop proved decisive, allowing the Hawks to close out the game and preserve their lead in a contest that was closer than the final score suggested.

Alexander-Walker Drives Offensive Success

Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivered a standout performance for the Atlanta Hawks, contributing significantly to the team's offensive output throughout the contest. He began the game with momentum, scoring 16 points in the first half on efficient 50% shooting from the field. His ability to score in the early stages helped establish the initial advantage that Atlanta sought to build upon.

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Although his shooting efficiency dipped in the second half, Alexander-Walker maintained his scoring presence and finished with a game-high 28 points. This resurgence was crucial in offsetting the Wizards' offensive surge during the second half. His consistent scoring threat forced Washington to defend the perimeter tightly, which opened up driving lanes for teammates and stabilized the Hawks' attack during critical stretches.

Defensive Adjustments and Turnover Margin

Washington had previously struggled with three-point shooting, but they corrected that issue during this matchup by finding open looks and executing effectively. The Wizards managed to generate whatever offensive space they needed before halftime, capitalizing on Atlanta's 10 first-half turnovers. Those mistakes allowed Washington to stay within striking distance despite Atlanta's 19 assists in the first half, demonstrating the importance of ball security.

Atlanta turned the tide by forcing turnovers through active deflections and improved defensive rotations. In the second half, the Hawks converted 13 of 26 points directly off Wizards turnovers, a statistic that highlighted their defensive intensity. By stopping easy alley-oop attempts and disrupting passing lanes, the Hawks limited Washington's most dangerous scoring opportunities and controlled the pace of the game in the final two quarters.

Daniels Approaches Triple-Double Milestone

Dyson Daniels provided a surprising and highly impactful performance for Atlanta, nearly achieving a triple-double in a single game. He recorded 13 points and 12 assists while grabbing nine rebounds, missing the triple-double by just one rebound. This near milestone was particularly notable given that Daniels had only achieved a triple-double in two games prior to this outing.

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Daniels' playmaking was instrumental in breaking down the Washington defense, as his 12 assists reflected his ability to create opportunities for his teammates. The missed rebound in the final sequence underscored the fine margins in such a close contest. His all-around contribution helped stabilize the Hawks' offense and provided a secondary scoring punch that complemented Alexander-Walker's efforts. This performance cements Daniels as a versatile asset in Atlanta's rotation moving forward.