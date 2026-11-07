Hawks Defeat Wizards 115-105 Behind Okongwu and Daniels Stats

Atlanta Hawks secure victory against Washington Wizards with strong performances from Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels. Trae Young struggles in return to city.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards in a competitive matchup at State Farm Arena on November 6, 2026. The victory was driven by standout defensive efforts and efficient scoring from key rotation players. This game carried significant narrative weight as it marked the return of former All-Star point guard Trae Young to Atlanta following his trade earlier in the year.

Onyeka Okongwu Dominates Interior Play

Onyeka Okongwu delivered a crucial performance that defined the outcome of the contest. The Hawks forward recorded a robust stat line of 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 66 percent from the field and 66 percent from three-point range. He also converted all of his free throws for 100 percent efficiency.

Also read Atlanta Hawks Reveal Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Matchup with the Washington Wizards

Okongwu was instrumental in securing the win during the final moments of the fourth quarter. He executed a critical steal on a late-game alley-oop attempt by Trae Young to seal the victory for Atlanta. This defensive stop highlighted his solid play over the last five games, during which he has averaged a double-double.

Dyson Daniels Fills Stat Sheet With Versatility

Dyson Daniels provided a major statement performance by finishing nearly a triple-double. He contributed 13 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds along with 2 steals. Daniels shot an efficient 66 percent from the field, demonstrating his dominance in nearly every facet of the game.

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His defensive assignments included guarding Trae Young effectively. The Hawks employed strategies to pick up Young near half-court and trap him, with Daniels playing a key role in disrupting the Wizards' offensive flow. This versatile output from Daniels was a significant factor in Atlanta's ability to manage the game despite Washington's resistance.

Trae Young Faces Defensive Pressure in Return

Trae Young faced intense defensive schemes upon his return to Atlanta. The Wizards attempted to limit his impact through constant pressure and trapping defenses near the half-court line. Despite the strategic efforts to contain him, Young found himself on the wrong side of a critical defensive play by Onyeka Okongwu.

The atmosphere surrounding Young's return added layers of complexity to the matchup. Having been traded in January, Young played against his former team with clear markers of the physical and strategic adjustments made by both rosters. The defensive focus on him throughout the night underscored the shift in team dynamics and tactical priorities.

Other Notable Player Performances And Roles

Luguentz Dort emerged as a surprise offensive contributor, recording 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. He made 5 three-pointers while filling in as the starting power forward. This performance marked a positive step for Dort, who has struggled to adjust to his new role earlier in the season.

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CJ McCollum struggled off the bench in a sixth-man role. He shot just 1-for-10 from the field for 4 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. McCollum had elected to come off the bench to give rookie point guard Kingston Flemings valuable experience and confidence in the starting role since their last game on Wednesday.

Asa Newell was unable to play due to an ankle injury sustained in the previous game against Washington. Newell viewed this absence as a missed opportunity to prove his capability in a starting role with increased minutes. His injury sidelined him from capitalizing on the void left by other absences in the rotation.

Season Implications And Future Outlook

The win provides Atlanta with momentum as they navigate early-season adjustments. The performances from Okongwu and Daniels highlight the depth and versatility available to the coaching staff. Luguentz Dort's scoring outburst suggests he is finding his rhythm in the updated system.

For Washington, the loss underscores ongoing challenges in containing Atlanta's offensive threats. The team continues to work through developmental issues with younger players and defensive schemes. The rivalry narrative involving Trae Young adds continued interest to future matchups between these two franchises.