The Atlanta Hawks are going to be shorthanded tonight when they head into Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Atlanta is missing CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings,

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder on the sideline against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare going to be shorthanded tonight when they head into Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Atlanta is missing CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, and Mouhamed Gueye tonight, and that is going to make beating a talented team that much harder.

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Since the announcement of the McCollum injury and Flemings absence for another game, there has been speculation and questions over what the Hawks would do with their starting lineup. Whenever Flemings has missed games, McCollum has stepped into his role, but that is not possible tonight. Lu Dort, Zuby Ejiofor, Corey Kispert, RayJ Dennis, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jalen Wilson are available to come off the bench for the Hawks.

Lu Dort is still going to play plenty of minutes for the Hawks as either a backup wing or as the backup power forward. Dort is going to try and have a strong game playing in front of what used to be his home crowd. Another certainty the injuries have created is that Zuby Ejiofor is going to be the backup center tonight for the Hawks.

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Landale is going to be out for another game and that is going to give the No. 23 overall pick more reps in the frontcourt and an opportunity for him to continue to earn minutes. There are two players that I am keeping a close eye on tonight to see if they are in the rotation.

RayJ Dennis played 10 minutes on Sunday in the win over the Bucks and with both Flemings and McCollum out, it would be a bit of a surprise if he does not see any time on the court, though exactly how much he would see, I am not sure. Dennis displays strong passing ability and feel for the game when he is on the court.

Corey Kispert got playing time on Sunday and while I don't love some of the lineups that Quin Snyder employs Kispert with, he has been very good on offense when he does play this season. He has been the best three-point shooter on the team and has been able to take advantage of mismatches when a weaker defender is on him.

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell