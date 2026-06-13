Hawaii University Nearly 100% Solar Powered

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. A university in Hawaii is launching into phase two of a big solar project on its campus, and when completed, it should mean that the university is getting 100% of its electric from solar power. Actually, the clean solar electricity ...

A university in Hawaii is launching into phase two of a big solar project on its campus, and when completed, it should mean that the university is getting 100% of its electric from solar power.

Actually, the clean solar electricity will go even beyond that. The university is Brigham Young University-Hawaii, and this big solar initiative is called the University Solar Project.

In addition to providing 100% of Brigham Young University-Hawaii’s needs, extra clean electricity from the project will be used to power the Polynesian Cultural Center and the Laie Hawaii Temple. Instead of relying on rooftop solar power, the university is going into the ground for phase two of the University Solar Project. It is building a ground-mount solar power system southwest of campus.

In addition, it is deploying one of my absolute favorites — solar canopies. They are being built in the parking lot in the southeast corner of campus, near the PCC Pacific Theater — not that any of us are familiar with the campus. Naturally, as is the norm these days, the solar power project also comes with a battery backup system.

The emergency battery backup system is supposed to be able to provide the necessary electricity forBYD–Hawaii kicked off its University Solar Project in 2022 when it installed three rooftop solar power systems, five solar carports, and 7 MWh of battery backup. That already covered 39% of the university’s electricity needs. Of course, Hawaii is a clear leader in renewable energy adoption.

We recently witnessed some of that clean energy leadership while also pushing for more cleantech adoption viaZach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here onas its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WRTV-ABC Announces New Prime-Time News Team with Nearly 100 Years Combined ExperienceThe team includes Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, anchors Karen Hensel and Derricke Dennis, and Meteorologist Ryan Morse.

Read more »

Illinois leads the nation in tornadoes for 2026, with confirmed count nearly 100Severe weather season has been off to a very active start in Illinois, with everything from flooding, hail, and damaging winds, and the most tornadoes of any state in the nation so far.

Read more »

'This Is Oligarchy': Nearly 100 Billionaires Are Funding Susan Collins' Reelection Bid'While Susan Collins’ campaign is backed by billionaire donors, our campaign is built on a movement funded by the people, with an average donation of $26,' said Graham Platner's campaign manager.

Read more »

Nearly 100 Billionaires Donate to Collins in Race That May Decide Senate ControlThe donors’ net worth is $888 billion, nearly nine times Maine’s entire 2025 economic output. None are Maine residents.

Read more »