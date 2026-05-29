Hawaii triple-murder suspect found in cave, arrested after dayslong manhunt

Additional court documents obtained by CNN revealed that two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker days before the bodies were discovered.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskPolice said Baker was seen on surveillance video hiding in a vacant lot in the Kaimu area of Kalapana when witnesses reported him repeatedly ducking as traffic passed.

Police arrest a man accused of multiple killings, right, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Kaimu, Hawaii. "Officers and detectives responded to the area and conducted a search, ultimately locating Baker concealed within a small cave on the neighboring property," a “It was a citizen who saw something, said something and helped bring this manhunt to a safe conclusion,” the chief said during a Mahuna did not provide details on the evidence in the case connecting Baker to the three murders, but added they are confident "the suspect here is responsible or involved in all three homicides.

" Police identified the first victim as 69-year-old Robert Shine, who was found at a residence partially submerged in a cement pond. Another victim, a 79-year-old man who has not yet been identified, died from apparent blunt-force injuries. The third victim, 69-year-old John Carse, was found about 19 miles from Shine's residence. An autopsy determined he died from sharp-force trauma.

Court records reviewed by The Associated Press show Baker has appeared in roughly 20 cases over the past two decades, many involving traffic infractions.revealed that two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker days before the bodies were discovered, with one alleging he threatened her life. A police spokesperson told the outlet officers were "not notified" of the restraining-order applications. The petitions were denied the same day two of the victims were found.

The company reportedly sold 227 vehicles, which belonged to service members serving across the world. Wal-Mart in Seguin has closed “until further notice” after a shooting in the store’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. PoSAN ANTONIO - Well... now that we are heading to Game 7 in the playoffs, it is time to celebrate. So how about some coffee, donuts or even some free garlic knots?

When the Spurs win... you win! UVALDE, Texas - Southwest Texas College said an incident on its Uvalde campus earlier today left one student dead and another injured. In a statement posted to FSAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a house party late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home off Quentin Drive near Fredericksburg Road on the Northwest Side. Pol





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